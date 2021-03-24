COURT NEWS
March 8
Judge Corey Herron
Maurice A. Blount, Maryville, Fail to yield right of way to vehicle, pedestrian lawfully in controlled intersection or crosswalk, $60.50; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $80.50
March 9
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Joshua A. Fletcher, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Carly E. Rahn, Clarinda, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
March 12
Judge Roger Prokes
Taylor J. Kennedy, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over; Defective equipment, $750