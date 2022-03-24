COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Invoice to Anderson, Sundell & Skinner, P.C. for BRO-B074(62) Bridge documents; Road and Bridge to MFA Oil for oil; to Vander Haag’s for equipment; to C. Swinford for reimbursement; to Gray Oil for fuel; to Delbert’s Garage for vehicle repair.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Melissa Birdsell, Voices of Courage; Extension Council Expense Report (February 2022); Email from Jerri Dearmont, NW Regional Council of Government, regarding a Needs Assessment; Email from Greg McDanel re: 270th Street
• Commissioner Burns signed the Community Development Block Grant Request for Funds (RFF) form for Project #2018-PF-07 on BRO-B074(62) Bridge. The RFF was for the amount of $27,230.97 to Emery Sapp & Sons.
• The commission reviewed an email from Greg McDanel, City Manager (Maryville) requesting consideration of splitting the cost of a Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) for Village O from American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The PER would assess current conditions, provide options and cost estimates. McDanel stated he anticipates a full PER would cost between $20,000-40,000. McDanel plans to discuss with Polk Township as well to contribute to the cost. The commission plans to speak further with McDanel before moving ahead. A call was taken from Debbie Snyder, City Councilwoman from City of Barnard with a question about expenses covered through ARPA funds.
• The commission viewed the progress of BRO-B074(62) Bridge and inspected Road #652 both in Jackson Township. An inspection of Bridge #700 in Jefferson Township, Bridge #985 in Washington Township and Roads #628-629 in Polk Township. They also drove the roads in Village O.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer presented requests from North Star Advocacy Center for gravel or asphalt in the alley. The commission recommended she contact the City of Maryville. A request for funds from Nodaway County Services was also reviewed with no action taken.
• The commission worked with Tammy Carter, HR director on administrative costs for FEMA-4451-DR-MO.
• A loan officer from a local financial institution called in to discuss a road status. There was no record of the road being open and an easement will be sought.
• Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, stopped in to discuss numbers on the Sales Tax Report.
• Jeff Meyers, Jackson Township Trustee called in to discuss a reconstruction road that intersects with Highway 46. He was referred to Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT. Meyers also gave an update on the MFA Fertilizer Plant that will be breaking ground soon in Nodaway County.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 17.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Invoice to Frank J. Vesel for depositions; Road and Bridge to The Railroad Yard for tank car (Bridge #316); to The Railroad Yard for head walls for tank cars (Sole Provider); Sheriff to Stalker Radar for equipment; Collector to Missouri County Collectors’ Association for training.
• Tina Coffelt with Back Nine RV Park LLC, discussed her progress on opening an RV Park off of Liberty Road just North and East of Mozingo. Coffelt stated this would open with 20 sites with future plans to add 20 more. The site is located in Jackson Township.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor reported an employee has given his two-week notice. Engle also gave updates on crew activity.
• Ryan Heiland, Maryville Assistant City Manager, called in to discuss the Request For Information (RFI) he is working on and further discussed Village O. The commission also touched base with the Recorder’s office for any deeds recorded for Village O.
• Bid opening was held for County Maintenance Road Rock. Bids were submitted by Norris Quarry and Schildberg Quarry. The commission split out low bids from the bids submitted. The rock bids were accepted as presented. Patton prepared and sent the contracts to each vendor.
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, Ccollector/treasurer, presented American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to St. Francis Foundation and North Star Advocacy Center. Representing St. Francis Foundation were Megan Jennings, St. Francis Foundation Director; Katy Gumm, President of the Foundation, Misty Million, Mental Health Outpatient Practice Manager, Logan Stiens, Lead Inpatient RN, Psychiatric Unit and Nate Blackford, Mosaic Life Care. Representing North Star Advocacy Center were Linda Mattson, Executive Director and Meghann Kosman, Court/Victim Advocate and Volunteer Coordinator.
• A resident of Jackson Township stopped in to let the commission know a 911 road sign was missing at 270th and Pebble.
• Tammy Carter, HR Director, worked with Commissioner Burns on the documentation of management costs from Project #16854. This documentation will be sent on to Ellen Balkenbush.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, traveled with the commissioners to Bridge #700 in Jefferson Township to discuss plans.