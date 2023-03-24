COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 14.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: None
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you card from Nodaway County Senior Center; Invite from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation’s Annual Dinner; Email from Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) on Senate Bill 8 & Legislative Conf.; Extension Expense Report.
• Reviewed the letter and map sent by Atchison Township officials. Returned several calls to residents or landowners in Atchison Township regarding the brush law letters that were sent out.
• Reviewed and signed off on Supplemental Agreement 1 for Bro-R074(63) Bridge. Spoke with Lindsay Chaffin, Great River Engineering.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave project status updates. Discussed a potential tube project in Union Township.
• Reviewed an estimate for roof repair on the Administration Center from Cornerstone Roofing.
• Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates regarding the Transportation Alternatives Program grant status.
• Discussed a road abandonment issue on Road #1051 with county attorney Schrader Law. Also discussed Missouri brush law for clarification.
• Inspected Road #831 in Monroe Township and a tube on Road #474 in Polk Township. A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Maintenance Operator to discuss the tube.
• Returned a call to a concerned Hopkins/Union Townships citizen regarding blacktop Highways B and JJ.
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed requests that have been made for ARPA funds. Requests approved: Today’s Civic Women (TCW) - $2,500 and Elmo Community Betterment - $5,000. A call was made to Jerri Dearmont, NWMO Regional Council of Governments to discuss City of Barnard’s project. Dearmont will call back after making a few calls.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 16.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Sheriff to Meyer Auto for vehicle maintenance & repair; Road & Bridge to Service Lube for vehicle maintenance & repair; Commission to Jason Brown Roofing, LLC for roof repair.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Invite from Voices of Courage 30-year anniversary
• A call was made to Sleek Creek HVAC to remind them to submit an estimate for HVAC systems at the Administration Building. Walker met with Jason Brown Roofing on March 15th to look over the roof. Brown will send an estimate for consideration.
• Returned a call to a landowner in Atchison Township regarding the brush law letters that was sent out. Landowner was referred to Atchison Township board.
• Inspected Road #709 in Jefferson Township, a tube on Road #973 in Washington Township and Road #391 in Polk Township.
• A Green Township landowner turned in an application for vacation of a public road. The signatures on the petition will be verified and the first reading of the application will be held
• A Polk Township citizen stopped in with questions on a road near Wilcox. A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township maintenance operator to discuss.
• Hughes Township Trustee Kurby Kenny, spoke with the commission about a possible reconstruction road for 2023. A landowner came in to discuss road reconstruction processes.
• The estimate from Jason Brown Roofing was received. The commission approved the estimate of Jason Brown Roofing.