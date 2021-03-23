LAND TRANSFERS
March 10, 2021
Pauline G. Hoyt Revocable Trust, Sylvia McIntyre, Successor Trustee to David, Levi and Kiley Hoyt – NE1/4 Sec 2-64-37
March 11, 2021
Lila Lou Lynch Revocable Trust UTA to Lila L. Lynch – Six Acres in N1/2 Se1/4 Sec 23-65-35
Lila L. Lynch to Donald and Lila Lou Lynch Joint Revocable Trust UTA
Emily Rose Gaa and Jose De Jesus Rivera Castro to Trevor C. Meyer – E1/2 SE Blk 24 Original Town of Maryville
Romona M. and Joe Boatright to Prather Properties – W1/2 Lots 7, 8 and W1/2 Lot 6 Except RR Right of way Blk 9 WR Saunders Addition
Charles Lester Hall Estate, Lance C. Hall, Personal Representative to Prather Properties LLC – W1/2 Lots 7, 8 and W1/2 Lot 6 Except RR Right of way Blk 9 WR Saunders Addition
March 12, 2021
Terry and Chris St. Martin, Terry Smith to Jason Smith – Lot 8 Blk 6 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
Healthy Beat, LLC, Renee S. Wiederholt to Rylee Goolsby and Kelsi Steinman – Lot 46 Village O Estate
Jerald J. and M. Jolene Downing to Healthy Beat, LLC – E1/2 Lot 4 Half Blk 9 Northwest Extension or Addition to Maryville
Barbara Nielson, Connie Nielson, Marily Dale Hayes, Orville Hayes and Bonnie Beatrice Jasper to Jeremy and Chastity Lamm – All Lot 7 and S2/3 Lot 6 Blk 5 Forcades Addition to the Town of Graham
William L. Jr. and Carolyn S. Protzman Revocable Trust to Damon and Carolin Walker – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-64-35
March 15, 2021
Mikel and Mary E. Huston to Marshall W. and April D. Wyatt – Lot 10B Amended Lot 10 Rolling Hills Estate, a Subdivision in SW1/4 Sec 5-63-35
Brett and Megan McQuinn to Danielle Christine Chambers – Com at Center Sec 7-64-35..See Record
Brett and Megan McQuinn to Thomas Jacob Shifflett – S3/4 S1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 7-64-35..See Record
Toni Johnson to Cathi Schwienbart, Perri Loughhead – Lot 48 Plat No 2 Westridge Estates, an Addition to Maryville