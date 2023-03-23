March 7
Judge Robert Rice
April D. Allsup, Maryville, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $50
Mohamed M. Farsab, Bedford, Iowa, Driving while revoked/suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
March 14
Judge Robert Rice
Amir Khaleed Austin, Maryville, Stealing, $750 or more, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dakota D. Chestnut, Bedford, Iowa, Domestic assault, fourth degree x2, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Anthony J. Dickens, Maryville, Stealing, Value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense, $150
Devon T. Hampton, St. Joseph, Making false report, Failure to appear, warrant issued
William D. McCrea, King City, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete VIP
Erika J. Mullen, Clarinda, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, prior, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident, 180 days county jail, suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, ten days shock incarceration
Brenden L. Peterson, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, persistent, 180 days county jail, suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, ten days shock incarceration, complete SATOP, VIP
Jacob A. Zuidema, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP, VIP
