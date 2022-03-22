LAND TRANSFERS
March 7, 2022
Double B Development LLC to JWS Trust – Lot 6A Final Plat Tranquility Court Patio Homes Phase II
Tanner and Louise Walker to Chad A. and Terra D. Bosley – Tract in NW1/4 Sec 8-64-35
Cory and Elizabeth Roberts to RKS Seeds, LLC – Com NW Cor Sec 21-65-33
March 8, 2022
Joyce Nielson to Robert Ray and Sherry D. Nielson Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – N1/2 SE1/4 and SW1/4 in Sec 6-62-34
March 9, 2022
Hubert Cozine to Bryce Cozine – S1/2 W1/2 Lot 2, S1/2 E1/4 Lot 3 Blk 28 Original Town of Barnard; S1/2 Lot 1, E1/2 S1/2 Lot 2 Blk 28 Original Town of Barnard
Harry E. and Carlotta J. DeMott to Ty Hilsabeck and Jarod Hilsabeck – E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 28-66-34
Timothy S. and Leesa M. Clement to Timothy and Leesa Clement Family Trust – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-64-38..See Record
Ronnie E. and Angela Hagey to Dylon Reid Hagey – N1/4 and N 48 Acres SE1/4 Sec 2-65-38
Allison H. and Susan C. Grayson to Genevieve Rene Malone – Lots 13-18 Blk 30 Original Town of Burlington Jct
March 10, 2022
Ryan P. Glidden to Stephanie L. and Kristi A. Ruch – Lot 23 Except N 10 Ft Countryside North Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Richard D. Erickson to Clay D. and Amanda L. Smith – W1/2 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 36-62-35
March 11, 2022
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Austin and Morgan Ferbert – Lots 1, 2, 3 Blk 14 Original Town of Clyde
Jim Jefferson to Courtney Tackett – 33 Ft Off East Side Lot 4 Blk 2 Skidmore’s Fourth Addition
Southlaw PC, Brenda Coffelt to Rodney McKinney – A Tract in SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 2-64-35..See Record
Walter Farms LLC, Jacob Walter to Derek R. Hughes – SW1/4 of NE1/4; NW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 34-62-34
The Jami Trust, Russell Arlen Carter, Roger Alvin Carter, Patricia Annette Howard, Successor Trustees to LSPI Exchange Corp – N1/2 of NE1/4 Sec 17-62-35
March 14, 2022
Kirk W. And Elizabeth M. Danko Revocable Living Trust to FM Hall, LP – Lot 10 Highland Townhouses
Ehlen Limited Partnership to Midwestern Postal Realty Holdings, LLC – Com SW Cor Lot 5 Blk 27 Original Town of Hopkins..See Record