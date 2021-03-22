NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

February 1

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Parnell

Deputies responded to a report of littering in Maryville

February 2

Deputies took a report of fraudulent use of credit/debit card in Maryville

Deputies took a report of assault in Clearmont

February 6

Deputies took a report of trespass in Ravenwood

February 8

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

February 9

Jeremy D. Bradshaw, 40, Maryville, was arrested for Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault I Hopkins

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Conception Jct.

February 11

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Skidmore

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Parnell

February 12

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville

February 16

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Barnard

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville

February 19

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Barnard

February 22

Margaret L. Ueligger, 28, Grant City was arrested on a county warrant for Failure to appear

February 25

Amanda R. Morriss, 38, Skidmore, was arrested for Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license

Aaron J. Walker, 37, Ravenwood, was arrested on a county warrant for Possession of controlled substance, Resisting a lawful stop; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

February 26

Michael J. Prinkey, 42, Maryville, was arrested on a county warrant of Probation violation

James R. Julian, 50, Maryville was arrested on a county warrant for Failure to obey judge’s order

