NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
February 1
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Parnell
Deputies responded to a report of littering in Maryville
February 2
Deputies took a report of fraudulent use of credit/debit card in Maryville
Deputies took a report of assault in Clearmont
February 6
Deputies took a report of trespass in Ravenwood
February 8
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
February 9
Jeremy D. Bradshaw, 40, Maryville, was arrested for Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault I Hopkins
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Conception Jct.
February 11
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Skidmore
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Parnell
February 12
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
February 16
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Barnard
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville
February 19
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Barnard
February 22
Margaret L. Ueligger, 28, Grant City was arrested on a county warrant for Failure to appear
February 25
Amanda R. Morriss, 38, Skidmore, was arrested for Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license
Aaron J. Walker, 37, Ravenwood, was arrested on a county warrant for Possession of controlled substance, Resisting a lawful stop; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
February 26
Michael J. Prinkey, 42, Maryville, was arrested on a county warrant of Probation violation
James R. Julian, 50, Maryville was arrested on a county warrant for Failure to obey judge’s order