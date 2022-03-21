COURT NEWS
March 7
Judge Corey Herron
Mariah L. Ishmael, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person, Probation continued
Jimmy A. Lake, Maryville, Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, 15 years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock treatment
Gerald D Rivera-Santana, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Austin B. Wray, Maryville, Child molestation, third degree, child less than 14 years of age, five years supervised probation; Sexual abuse, second degree, 60 days county jail
March 8
Judge Robert Rice
Aiden S. Clements, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Sharon K. Defreece, Hopkins, , Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Lamon L. Phillips, Kansas City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued