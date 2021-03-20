MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
Incidents
February 27
7:54 p.m. – 31000 block Sunset Lane – Fire report – Structure fire
February 28
11:19 a.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation
March 3
5:08 p.m. – 24000 block 315th St. – Fire report – Grass fire
6:36 p.m. – 300 block S. Harmon, Pickering – Fire report – Mutual aid, structure fire
March 5
1:28 a.m. – 800 block S. Buchanan – Ryan M. Owens, 21, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain right half of roadway
March 7
1:28 p.m. – 500 block N. Mulberry – Fire report – Structure fire
March 8
8:26 p.m. – 100 block W. 9th – Recovered property – License plate
March 9
6:18 p.m. – State Highway V & Hawk – Fire report – Assist with vehicle accident
6:25 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Lost, stolen property – Ongoing investigation
March 10
7:54 a.m. – State Highway F & 280th St. – Fire report – Grass fire
5:57 p.m. – 27000 block Katydid Rd. – Fire report – Grass fire
6:14 p.m. – 200 block S. Newton – Animal abuse – Ongoing investigation
March 11
11:27 a.m. – 1300 block N. Main – Katherine D. Goodall, 60, Maryville – Littering
March 14
12:31 a.m. – 600 block N. Mulberry – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
7:01 p.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
March 11
11:30 a.m. – 1400 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Tanner J. Osthoff, Blanchard, Iowa