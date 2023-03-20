MUNICIPAL COURT
February 15
Judge Robert Rice
Haylie Cook, Garden City, Littering, $200
Chavez Baker, Belton, Possess drug paraphernalia, $50; Defective equipment, $50.50; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, $500; Driving while intoxicated, drugs, $500; Park hours or posted closing violation, $100
Rebecka Carpenter, Bedford, Iowa, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Richard W. Carr, Maryville, Fail to obey traffic control devices, $125
Lucas Clark, Liberty, Littering, $200
Waneta K. Combs, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Elizabeth A. Davis, Maryville, Fail to yield right of way to organized funeral procession, $125
John D. Denney, Union Star, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Allyson M. Earl, Barnard, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200
Noah D. Falk, Eudora, Kansas, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Madison Friest, Roland, Iowa, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Harley E. Haley, Redding, Iowa, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200; Misc. park violation, $100
Kristian B. Haupt, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jace D. Heckenlively, Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Sailaxman Janumula, Maryville, Excessive acceleration, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Brittney L. Keith, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Laura B. Marriott, Maryville, Defective equipment, $400; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Karagen B. Max, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Benjamin J. McGill, Brunswick, Loitering, $500
Gabriel L. Miller, Loitering, $500
Mujahid S. Mohammad, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Stephanie A. Morris, Guilford, Fail to obey lawful order, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lorna R. Murphy, Parnell, Shoplifting, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Mary E. Nelson, Maryville, Expired plates, $25.25
Olumayowa Omolade, Maryville, Peace disturbance, $100
Mehesh Pendyala, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Christopher A. Ray, Sheridan, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Chavez E. Roeder, McFall, Misc. non-moving violation; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Abigail A. Seipel, Maryville, Loitering, $500
Kaitlyn L. Waterman, Kansas City, Expired plates, $50.50
Venkata Yarram, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $300; Defective equipment, $100
March 1
Judge Robert Rice
Emma K. Ackman, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Amy M. Baker, Mound City, Expired plates, $25.25
Connor J. Bredemeier, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition o sentence, Two years supervised probation, complete SATOP
Regina A. Butler, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $30.50
Kip A. Caldwell, St. Joseph, Fail to display, fasten front/back license plate on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Christopher Christman, Bethany, Shoplifting, Failure to appear
Jayce Cox, Savannah, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid or no license, $100
Dusty Ekberg, Maryville, Littering, $100
Addison Griggs, Bonne Terre, Defective equipment, $186.50
Vinayaka R. Jogannagari, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Stephen A. Johnson Jr., Kansas City, Shoplifting, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Johnathan C. Kothe, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Michelle D. Latour, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Larry L. Laun, Gravois Mills, Nuisance violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Karagen B. Max, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $10
Austin K. McKinney, Detroit, Michigan, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Robert W. Merriman III, Defective equipment, $300
Shyia M. Patrick, Maryville, Shoplifting, $300
Christopher S. Reese, Sloan, Iowa, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation
Isabella Rodriguez, Maryville, Shoplifting, $300
Whitley A. Schnelle, Blue Springs, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Peyton Sosna, Maryville, Littering, $200
Kennedy E. Stark, Maryville, Littering, $500
Nicole Weaver, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dominick Wendt, Greenwood, Defective equipment, $186.50