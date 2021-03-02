LAND TRANSFERS
February 17, 2021
Walter W. Woods Revocable Trust, Candace Nardini and Mary Louise Woods, Trustees to Prazision Acres LLC – SW1/4 Sec 7-66-36
Elmo C. Boulting Revocable Trust to Kathleen Boulting Revocable Trust – See Record
Robert D. and Kathy J. McKee to Walter Farms LLC – A Tract in SW1/4 Sec 13-64-35
Briann Winter Carroll to Toni Lee Carroll – Lots 23, 24 Blk 9 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Gerald F. and Cheryl J. Porter to Kyndall and Alex Porter – Lot 3 Half Blk 1 Bishop’s First Addition to Ravenwood
February 18, 2021
Nolan B. and M. Sue Thompson to Nolan Bruce and Martha Sue Thompson Family Living Trust – See Record
Nolan B. and M. Sue Thompson to Nolan Bruce and Martha Sue Thompson Family Living Trust – E1/2 Lot 21 and All Lot 22, 23, 24 Blk 12 Burlington Jct.
Nolan B. and M. Sue Thompson to Nolan Bruce and Martha Sue Thompson Family Living Trust – See Record
Nolan B. Thompson to Nolan Bruce Thompson Family Living Trust – See Record
Nolan B. Thompson to Nolan Bruce Thompson Family Living Trust – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 11-64-37 Lying N and W of Sand Creek
Nolan B. Thompson to Nolan Bruce Thompson Family Living Trust – All Lots 16, 17, 18 Blk 10 Burlington Jct.
Steven F. Kirsch Living Trust, Steven F. and Linda L. Kirsch, Trustees to Brent Kirsch – E1/2 Lot 2 and All Lot 3 Blk 1 JJ Davis Addition to Burlington Jct.
Nell Cowden Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Matthew Thomas and Roxie Burden – Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 Blk 4 Lots 3, 4 ¼ Blk 5 and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 ¼ Blk 6 Lamar’s Station
February 19, 2021
Marion J. Nicholson Revocable Living Trust, Russell E. Nicholson and Debra J. White, Successor Trustees to Kyle and Kaylyn Sander – Lot 7 Gooding Resubdivision Faustiana Addition to the City of Maryville
Janet and Phil A. Meier, Janet M. Welch to Phil A. and Janet M. Meier Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Kam Fai Wong Trust, Osborne Wong, Successor Trustee to Four Horsemen Properties, LLC – W21 Ft of E42 Ft Lot 5 Blk 3 Original Town of Maryville
Delmar and Lillian Freemyer to Scott G., Kimberly L., Timothy J., Patricia D., Alan C. and Cheryl A. Wiederholt – Tract in Sec 28-62-34
February 22, 2021
Steven R. and Ashley D. Growcock to Timothy A. and Patricia L. Godsey – N 69.56 Ft. Lot 3 and 74 Ft. Off South End Lot 4 Blk 1 Bishop’s Second Addition to Ravenwood
Rose Robbins Revocable Living Trust, Evelyn Bollinger Successor Trustee to Juliann Farrens – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 36-66-35
James F. Clark to James F. Clark Revocable Trust – Lots 1, 2 Blk 3 Robinson’s Third Addition to the City of Maryville
Palmer D. Eckert, Timothy Eckert and Shelley R. Steinman to Brandi Carlson – Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 Blk 54 Original Town of Hopkins
Stephen E. Morehouse to Wendy A. Ridenour – Lots 3, 4 and S1/2 Lot 2 Blk 58 Original Town of Hopkins
Brianna and Tyler Prettyman to Hardy Enterprises LLC, Anthony M. and Amy M. Hardy – Lot 23 Village O West Plat No 2
Robert B. and Shirley A. Wilson Revocable Living Trust to Joshua C. and Jacki L. Porter – Tract in Sec 28-62-35
February 23, 2021
Teresa Sue Forster to Jerry Ray Coons – Original Town Hopkins 90 Off East End of S 2/3 Lot 4 Blk 37
Kirby J. and Shelly M. Sybert to Jamie and Codi Wymore – Lot 6 Except W 15 Ft Thereof Blk 41 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville