LAND TRANSFERS
February 15, 2023
Jeffrey P. Zeller Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Series 3 DeMott Rental Properties LLC – N ½ Lot 4 in ½ Blk 4 Burn’s Addition to City of Maryville
Ryan Lewis Messner to Ryan Lewis Messner Revocable Trust – Sec 3-64-33
William Aaron and Melanie Lyn West to Kenneth M. Heng Sr. – Lot 8 Blk 9 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
February 16, 2023
Whitford-Vantwa, Inc. to Ajay Bandi and Sri Sailaja Kodali – Lot 17 Highland Estates Plat 1
February 17, 2022
Robert L. and Laurie L. Ringgold to Patrick O’Connor – E1/4 S1/2 Blk 18 Original Town of Maryville
February 21, 2023
David L. and Teresa A. Godsey to Jerry J. Godsey – Lot 4 Blk 11 South Maryville Extension Company Addition
February 22, 2023
Cody Murphy to Dawoudi Homes, LLC – N79 Ft Lot 1 Blk 12 Original Town of Barnard
February 23, 2023
Erin Lee Billsbach to Ryan, Barry and Anita McClellan – E1/2 SE1/4 Blk 23 Original Town of Maryville
Susan J. Watson to Susan J. Watson Revocable Living Trust – 5 Acres Sec 18-62-35...See Record
February 24, 2023
Thomas Leo and Traci Barmann Snyders to Snyders Rentals LLC – See Record
Larry E. and Elaine M. Haist Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Tony Haist – Com SE Cor Sec 29-62-35...See Record
