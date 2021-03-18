COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
• Approvals and requisitions: Clerk Fee Report (February 2021). Road and Bridge to Praxair for equipment; to Railroad Yard for equipment; to Gray Oil for diesel. Sheriff to Windham Weaponry for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Fuel & Equipment Report (February 20201). Email from Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed current bridge status with the commission.
• A call was received from a Jackson Township resident to discuss rock issues on Road #681. The commission called to set a time to meet with a landowner regarding the possible relocation of a portion of Road #457. The landowner was available at that time, so the commission went out to meet with them. An inspection was made of Bridge #438.
• The commissioners made a call to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney with questions regarding the city mask mandate, and county construction standards for public roads.
• The commission reviewed the updated schedule for County Government Day which is to be held on Wednesday, March 10.
• The commission inspected Road #590 and a tube on Road #637 in Polk Township. They also looked over Road #525 and Bridge #524 in Green Township. In Nodaway Township, they inspected Road #345.
• Jennifer Sardigal with MoDOT was called to request a time line and information on the routing of traffic.
• The assessor informed the commission that TC Energy, Flint Hills Pipeline had requested information from the county.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 11.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: 911 Telephone Tax Receipts payment (February 2021); Road and Bridge to Railroad Yard for equipment; Sheriff to Coenen Enterpirses, Inc. for jail fire repairs; to Andrew County Sheriff’s Department for inmate lodging due to the jail fire.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Investments Report (February 2021); Sales Tax/Use Tax/road and Bridge Special Sales Tax Report; Adjustment Report from Wickizer & Clutter Multi-line Insurance
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed current bridge and tube status with the commission. A landowner in Jackson Township stopped in to check on the status of the possible relocation of Road #457.
• A call was placed to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates regarding BRO Bridge #62 updates. Cazes Johnson brought in completed construction letters to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for Bridge #1034003,#1020007 and #0222000.
• Commission approved for J & S Cleaning to do the Administration Center floor maintenance on May 7 when the building will be closed due to Truman Day holiday. Rex Wallace, assessor, gave the commission an update on the panic button testing. All buttons have had batteries replaced and have been tested and put back into offices.
• Bid opening was held for county maintenance road rock. Bids were submitted by Norris Quarry and Schildberg Quarry. The commission split out low bids from the bids submitted. Patton prepared and sent the contracts to each vendor.
• Sonny Scadden, Northwest Missouri State University, called regarding the Highway 71 and Icon Road turn-lane project to update the commission.
• Jennifer Sardigal with MoDOT followed up with the commission regarding questions for the two Highway 71 bridges. Sardigal stated there is no definitive timeline, only one bridge will be done at one time and the detour plan will be sent to the commission via email to share.
• A call was made to U.S. Bank to get the county’s loan balance.