COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 7.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoices to Devnet, NW Missouri Child Support and MTE (for AntiVirus at the Administration and Sheriff’s buildings approved to be paid with ARPA and Election Security grant;) Administration Center Server (approved to be paid with ARPA funds on December 2021;) Recorder Fee Report (February 2023;) Clerk Fee Report (February 2023.) Sheriff to Derby Industries for jail supplies; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil & Gasoline Company, Inc. for diesel fuel; to Consumers Oil Co. for tires.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2023 Annual Renewal for Continental Fire Sprinkler; Quarterly NW Commissioner’s Association meeting – March 23,2023 at DeKalb County; Northwest Newsflash Newsletter / Broadband virtual meeting invite; Cemetery bank statements; Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) email re: SB161/SB131; Letter from Sheriff Randy Strong on Sgt. C. McDonald’s resignation; February Road & Bridge Fuel and Equipment Report.
• Messages were left for Jim Knox, Norris Quarries and Nick Jameson, Schildbergs, regarding a hauler interested in the CART Rock bids.
• Updates from DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville, Tourism Committee, on both committees as well as setting up a future date (March 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.) for another meeting.
• The commissioners took calls from landowners on a letter received from Atchison Township regarding brush law. The commission plans to go look at the locations and get back to the landowner.
• Reviewed and signed a letter for progress invoice to Missouri Dept. of Transportation (MoDOT.)
• Reviewed and signed (via DocuSign) a document for the National Opioid Settlement.
• Reviewed Hazard Mitigation Plan Risk Assessment and filled out the in-kind document.
• Reviewed authorization letter for preliminary engineering for Project No. TAP-9900(144) from David Earls, Senior Transportation Planner with MoDOT. Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates to inform them and discuss next steps.
• Jerri Dearmont, Director of NW Missouri Regional Council of Governments, discussed the Solid Waste Grant that is currently open for the next cycle. The commission agreed to participate. Currently looking at site dates of August and October, 2023 and March and May, 2024.
• Mayor of Barnard Glenn Miller met with the commission to discuss municipal issues the city is working through. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that include January and February.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Roads #55, #57, #87 and #105 all in Atchison Township and Road #120 in Union Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: ARPA packet. Road and Bridge to Viebrock for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you cards from North Star and Voices of Courage. Sheriff’s Report (February 2023)
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, stopped in to discuss the necessary items for Softmatch reporting.
• Brett Cline, Tenaska, presented the commission with the annual $15,000 donation check to the county. The commission then presented donation checks for $5,000 each to Big Brother/Big Sister, Nodaway County Community Fair, Inc. and North Star Advocacy Center. Also present Kathy Rice, Nodaway News Leader, Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• The commission took calls from two Independence Township residents regarding a road issue and a tube issue. A call was made to Philip Auffert, Independence Township Trustee on a tube on Road #181.
• The commission took a call from a Polk Township resident regarding a tube issue on Road #392. Also spoke with John Schenkel, Polk Township Trustee on grant questions.
• Received several calls from residents in Atchison Township regarding the brush law letters that were sent out. Spoke with Brandon Dougherty, Atchison Township Trustee on the brush law letter that had been sent out to landowners in Atchison Township. Dougherty will send a copy of the letter and a list of who received the letter.
• Russ Placek, Oden Enterprises, stopped by to discuss bridge projects with the commission and Engle.
• Representatives of Today’s Civic Women (TCW) stopped in to request funds from the ARPA program to replace lost funds.
• Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader spoke with the commission on grants in progress.