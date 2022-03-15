LAND TRANSFERS
March 3, 2022
Charles E. and Velda L. Mattson Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Mattson Bros Partnership, Bernard J., Lawrence A. and Gary E. Mattson – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-63-35
Randy and Lori Stoll to Charles E. and Velda L. Mattson Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – S1/2 SW1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4; E1/2 NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 3-63-34, E of RR
Randy and Lori Stoll to Jacob R. and Rachel N. Stoll – S1/2 SW1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4; E1/2 NW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 3-63-34, W of RR
Raymond L. Koontz to Brett and Mackenzy Henjes – E1/2 Lot 8 of Highland View Addition to Skidmore
March 4, 2022
Bernetta Younger Family Trust, Mark Younger Successor Trustee to Jacqueline K. Wardrobe – Lots 11, 12 Blk 57 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Ronald D. and Geraldine A. Siever Revocable Living Trust to Brent Kirsch – Beg S1/4 Cor Sec 13-65-37
Meadowvale Farms, LLC, James Eugene O’Donnell, Delores Wohlford, Cathy New, Connie Hilsabeck, Marlin O’Donnell and David O’Donnell to David W. Henry – N1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11; N1/2 W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12 and NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 12, Twp 62-35
Courtney Scholting to Sheila Gates – Tract in NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 18-64-35..See Record