SHERIFF REPORT
January 14
Christi L. Brown, 31, Albany, Possession of controlled substance x2; Driving while intoxicated; Failure to register motor vehicle; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Burlington Jct.
January 23
Karagen B. Max, 21, Maryville, Stealing motor vehicle
Nitish R. Dakuri, 25, Denton, Texas, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; Resist, interfering with arrest, detention or stop
January 24
Blake A. Richardson, 27, Fillmore, Failure to appear
January 26
Cherish A. Kridler, 42, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle
January 27
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
January 28
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Quitman
Thomas J. Grace, 20, Maitland, Failure to appear
January 29
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
January 31
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Quitman
February 1
Anthony W. Boydston Jr., 46, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
Gabriel J. Smith, 42, Faucett, Failure to appear
Deputies too a report of stealing in Ravenwood
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Hopkins
February 2
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
February 4
Nicole M. Talbott, 37, Burlington Jct, Endangering the welfare of a child
Bradley D. Muncy, 45, Maitland, Tampering with property of another, second degree
Brian L. Martin, 40, Burlington Jct., Driving while suspended; Failure to register motor vehicle
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Ravenwood
Brandon L. Harbor, 28, Tarkio, Driving while intoxicated; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
Torres L. Cabrera 33, Des Moines, Iowa, Operate a vehicle on highway without a valid license; Driving while intoxicated; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.
February 6
Devon T. Hampton. 28, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
Stephanie N. Mercer, 33, Wathena, Kansas, Failure to appear
February 8
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Clearmont
February 10
Lynsey Chan, 33, Stanberry, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license; Displayed unlawful plate; Probation and Parole warrant
February 11
David W. Morris, 67, Guilford, Careless and imprudent driving
February 13
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
February 14
Deputies took a report of property damage in Skidmore
February 15
Lane V. Murta, 39, Corsicana Navarro, Texas, Tampering with motor vehicle and stealing, $750 or more
Carly J. Cotter, 30, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
February 17
Deputies responded to a report of fraud/scam in Burlington Jct.
February 18
Deputies took a report of destroy or deface cemetery property
Konner M. Edwards, 19, Faucett, Failure to maintain; Minor in possession; Driving while intoxicated
February 19
Latosha R. Lawson, 40, Maryville, Property damage; Assault; Driving while intoxicated
February 22
Jessy L. Todd, 36, Amazonia, Probation violation
Will T. Fisher, 30, Sheridan, Driving while intoxicated, persistent; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in accident
February 24
Nicki G. Samson, 59, Maryville, Stealing $25,000 or more x2
February 25
Margaret S. Helzer, 64, Barnard, Stealing $25,000 or more x2