COURT NEWS
March 1
Judge Corey Herron
Jason L. Ridnour, Tarkio, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, prior drug offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, $250; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $250
March 2
Judge Robert Rice
Marcus A. Williams, Maryville, Misusing 911, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
March 3
Judge Robert Rice
Cody L. Taylor, Sallisaw, Oklahoma, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
Patrick A. Wake, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Zachary T. Kelmel, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Daire J. Karr, Union Star, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $130.50
Collin J. Kenney, Greenwood, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Calvin B. Heidenwith, Unionville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Hailey A. Martin, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224
Riley K. Moutray, Pleasant Hill, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224
Leslie L. Wessel, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Madison L. Wilmes, Maitland, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, causing a threat of accident, $60.50
March 8
Judge Roger Prokes
Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Probation violations, Assault; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Linda L. McIntosh, Rockaway Beach, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Angela D. Degase, Barnard, , Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation