COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 2.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to MOPERM for property insurance; Invoice to Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments for Environmental Study on Bridge #0411018; Liquor license (temporary caterers) for Backyard Vine and Wine; Recorders Fee Report (February 2021); Invoice to iCounty Technologies, LLC for software maintenance; Invoice to Devnet for quarterly software license. Collector/Treasurer abatements to the personal property tax rolls.Sheriff’s Department to CCW Office Equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Tier 2 Report for Emergency Management (City of Maryville); Notice of jury selection tomorrow on the 3rd floor of the Administration Center; Sheriff’s Inmate Report (January 2021); List from Sheriff’s Department of discarded food from the jail fire
• Patton submitted the February expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed current plans for bridge projects. A bid notice for tubes was put together with sealed bids being accepted until 9:00 a.m. on March 30 in the office of the county
• The 2021 contract and invoice between Nodaway County’s Region “H” (NW MO) and The Buchanan County Region “H” Homeland Security Regional Response System was reviewed and signed.
• Ravenwood Mayor Bryan Sobotka spoke to the commission regarding plans the city has to improve the sewer system. Sobotka asked to be considered for any future funding in the way of grants or wind energy funds. He was given the number to the Midwest Assistance Program organization to see what might be available.
• At 11:00 a.m., H-Pile sealed bids from The Railroad Yard, Oden Enterprises, Inc., Midwest Service and Sales Co. and Husker Steel, were opened and read aloud. The commission reviewed the bids and accepted the low bid from Oden Enterprises, Inc. as presented. Present during the opening/reading of bids was Russ Placzek of Oden Enterprises, Inc.
• The commission reviewed an income statement for 911 Dispatch that was emailed by Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel.
• Commissioner Burns and Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, made an inspection of Roads #293 and #294 in Polk Township and Roads #275, #284, #285 and #291 in Union Township. Also inspected were roads #789, #790, #779, #777, and #778 In Hughes Township; road #656 in Jackson Township and #660 in Jefferson Township.
• A letter from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency’s project FEMA-4451-DR-MO (PA ID#147-99147-00) was reviewed. The Project Completion and Certification Report (P.4) was signed and returned.
• Kurt Hagey, Nodaway Township board member talked about road #345 that continues into Green Township as #525.
• The commission filled out a Missouri Department of Natural Resources form for Historic Preservation Easement contact information and returned it to the State Historic Preservation office.
• A Jackson Township resident discussed the re-location of Noble Road. A meeting will be held on site in the near future.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 4.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed roads with the commission that are within the Enel-White Cloud Wind project. Several roads have been looked at by E. Walker and by the commissioners on their off hours. The date for the tube bid was changed from March 26 to the 30 at that same time.
• A call was made to Richard Stringer, Union Township Board Member, regarding a few road issues within the township
• The commissioners and E. Walker met with a landowner in Jackson Township regarding possibly moving a portion of Road #457.
• A call was taken from a resident of Nodaway County inquiring about the county’s current COVID-19 restrictions.
• Following the April election, the county will put together a meeting for all the township newly elected and returning elected officials to review processes and procedures. The commission worked on the agenda for the meeting and made calls for speakers, vendors and sponsors. The meeting date is tentatively set for April 22 at the Nodaway County Barn.
• Thomas Shiflet, owner of Thomas’ Lawn Care, stopped in to ask questions regarding the upcoming Lawn Care bid.