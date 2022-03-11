NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
January 26
Deputies took a report of harassment in Parnell
January 28
Justin J. Brodrick, 40, Quitman, Failure to appear
January 29
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Hopkins
January 30
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
January 31
Deputies responded to a report of burglary
Gary L. Gann, 48, Conception Jct., Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
Alex A. Lechner, 33, Maryville, Sexual misconduct, first degree
February 1
Scott M. Large, 51, Kansas City, Failure to appear
Lacie N. Hamilton, 37, Maryville, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense
Sidney L. Carr, 61, Stanberry, Cass County warrant Failure to appear
Hunter D. Smith, 25, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, first offense
February 2
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore
February 4
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
February 6
David A. White, 49, Skidmore, No valid operator’s status; Violation of order of protection
February 7
Carl D. Dosztan Jr., 36, Maryville, Municipal warrant Failure to appear
Justin J. Brodrick, 40, Quitman, Holt County warrant Failure to appear
Brian T. Chattin, 43, Garland, Texas, Failure to appear
February 8
Christopher E. Crawford, 31, Kearney, Probation violation
Cedric S. Shields, 25, Charlotte, North Carolina, Fugitive from out of state
Aaron A. Landers, 37, Savannah, Domestic assault, occurring in Guilford
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Hopkins
Michelle L. Gascoigne, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, person less than 17 in vehicle; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle; Driving while revoked, suspended; Endangering the welfare of a child
February 9
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
Owen E. Tate, 74, Maitland, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense
February 10
Deputies took a report of fraudulent use of credit/debit card in Burlington Jct.
February 11
Deputies took a report of identity theft or attempt in Ravenwood
February 12
Brandon R. Peaches, 21, Maryville, Stealing
February 13
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Clyde
February 17
Jacob A.M. Nastasio, 30, Hopkins, Burglary, first degree; Domestic assault, third degree; Harassment, second degree; Property damage, second degree
February 19
Deputies took a report of harassment in Hopkins
February 20
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Guilford
February 21
Lexi C. Linton, 22, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies took a report of identity theft or attempt in Maryville
Deputies took a report o fraud/scam in Stanberry
February 22
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Hopkins
February 23
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Elmo
February 27
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville