January 26

Deputies took a report of harassment in Parnell

January 28

Justin J. Brodrick, 40, Quitman, Failure to appear

January 29

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Hopkins

January 30

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins

January 31

Deputies responded to a report of burglary

Gary L. Gann, 48, Conception Jct., Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid

Alex A. Lechner, 33, Maryville, Sexual misconduct, first degree

February 1

Scott M. Large, 51, Kansas City, Failure to appear

Lacie N. Hamilton, 37, Maryville, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense

Sidney L. Carr, 61, Stanberry, Cass County warrant Failure to appear

Hunter D. Smith, 25, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, first offense

February 2

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore

February 4

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

February 6

David A. White, 49, Skidmore, No valid operator’s status; Violation of order of protection

February 7

Carl D. Dosztan Jr., 36, Maryville, Municipal warrant Failure to appear

Justin J. Brodrick, 40, Quitman, Holt County warrant Failure to appear

Brian T. Chattin, 43, Garland, Texas, Failure to appear

February 8

Christopher E. Crawford, 31, Kearney, Probation violation

Cedric S. Shields, 25, Charlotte, North Carolina, Fugitive from out of state

Aaron A. Landers, 37, Savannah, Domestic assault, occurring in Guilford

Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Hopkins

Michelle L. Gascoigne, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, person less than 17 in vehicle; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle; Driving while revoked, suspended; Endangering the welfare of a child

February 9

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins

Owen E. Tate, 74, Maitland, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense

February 10

Deputies took a report of fraudulent use of credit/debit card in Burlington Jct.

February 11

Deputies took a report of identity theft or attempt in Ravenwood

February 12

Brandon R. Peaches, 21, Maryville, Stealing

February 13

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Clyde

February 17

Jacob A.M. Nastasio, 30, Hopkins, Burglary, first degree; Domestic assault, third degree; Harassment, second degree; Property damage, second degree

February 19

Deputies took a report of harassment in Hopkins

February 20

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Guilford

February 21

Lexi C. Linton, 22, Maryville, Failure to appear

Deputies took a report of identity theft or attempt in Maryville

Deputies took a report o fraud/scam in Stanberry

February 22

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Hopkins

February 23

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Elmo

February 27

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

 

