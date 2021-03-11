LAND TRANSFERS
March 3, 2021
Mid America Bank to Louis H. and Donna Null – See Record
Mid America Bank to Louis H. and Donna Null – See Record
Paul T., Christine M. and Paul Joseph Ziegler to Chris A. and Lori Burns – Lot 5 Hemshrots Subdivision of Lots 1, 2, 3 Logan Holt’s Addition to Maryville
Adrienne Adelia Reynolds, Adrienne Isakovic to Shelby Trussell – W1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 7 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Mid America Bank to Louis H. and Donna Null – See Record
James Russell Roach Estate, Tyrrell Allyn Roach Personal Representative to Stagner Properties 1, LLC – Lots 1, 2 Blk 45 Maryville City Company’s Addition Also Lot 2 Blk 45 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
March 4, 2021
Rex D. and Peggy J. Younger to Younger Family Trust – See Record
Building Blocks, Tamir Middleton to George and Tara Smith – Lot 3 Blk 45 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
March 5, 2021
Terry and Michele C. Lehrman to Kin Fan Lam and Xiao Lin Lin – SE1/4 NW1/4; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 16-66-34….See Record
ASDE, Inc., Edward L. and Ann L. Martin Revocable Living Trust to James A. Korthanke – Lots 5, 6, 7 Itasca Park Addition to the City of Maryville
March 8, 2021
Sowards Land Holdings LLC, Nickolas W. and Korrie Sowards to GDC Building, LLC – Lots 1, 2 Blk 5 Southern Ext
James M. O’Riley to Charles M. O’Riley Revocable Living Trust – The S1/2 Sw1/4 Sec 20-63-36 and N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 29-63-36
Scott Deering Revocable Trust to Myles Burnsides – Lot 75 Plat No 1 Golden Acres Subdivision an Addition to the City of Maryville
March 9, 2021
Joe E. and Andrea S. Leader to Dale Wolf – N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 and SE1/4 NE1/4 All Sec 1-62-35..See Record
C. Stephen Barmann to C. Stephen Barmann Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 18-63-34
City of Maryville to Maryville Elks Club, Maryville Lodge No 760 BPO Elks – E2/3 Lots 7, 8, E3/4 Lots 5, 6 Blk 7 Original Town of Maryville; Lot 4 Blk 11 Original Town of Maryville Except…See Record
March 10, 2021
Hill N Dale Farms Inc., Danny Joe Brown to Farmaire, Inc. – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 1-63-38
Hill N Dale Farms Inc., Danny Joe Brown to Farmaire, Inc. – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 6-63-37
Hill N Dale Farms Inc., Danny Joe Brown to Farmaire, Inc. – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 36-64-38 and NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 31-64-37
Hill N Dale Farms Inc., Danny Joe Brown to Farmaire, Inc. – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 36-64-38
Hill N Dale Farms Inc., Danny Joe Brown to Farmaire, Inc. – Se1/4 SE1/4 Sec 6-63-37..See Record
Hill N Dale Farms Inc., Danny Joe Brown to Farmaire, Inc. – All NE1/4 Sec 1-63-38
Pauline G. Hoyt Revocable Trust, Sylvia McIntyre, Successor Trustee to David, Levi and Kiley Hoyt – See Record
Larry Faustlin Revocable Trust, Patricia Benner-Faustlin Successor Trustee to Jeremy M. Faustlin – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 34-64-34
Larry Faustlin Revocable Trust, Patricia Benner-Faustlin Successor Trustee to Patricia Benner-Faustlin – Com at W1/4 Cor Sec 27-64-34…See Record
Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand to Prather Properties LLC – Lot 2 Blk 11 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville