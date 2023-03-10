COURT NEWS
February 21
Judge Robert Rice
Carl Colville, Ravenwood, Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to another person; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP, VIP, Two days shock incarceration
Hurbano G. Valle, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lisa Lively, Stanberry, Driving while intoxicated, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, Two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
Travis K. Miller, McFall, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP, VIP
Hollie M. Peek, Probation violation, Stealing, Probation continued, no new conditions
John D. Pierson, Maryville, Forgery; Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear, warrant issued
February 27
Judge Corey Herron
Amber R. Dorman, Savannah, Burglary, second degree, Five years Department of Corrections
Logan D. Evans, St. Joseph, Probation violations, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid x3, Probation continued with modification. Complete CSC program; Unlawful possession of a firearm, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Clarissa P. Ferguson, Maryville, Resisting, interfering with arrest for a felony, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Jessy L. Todd, Amazonia, Probation violation, Domestic assault, second degree, Probation continued with modification. Complete CSC program
Daniel R. Bix, Kansas City, Driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender, Eight years Department of Corrections, 120 day program
Tyrone Ford, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Seven years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation; Unlawful possession of a firearm, Five years supervised probation
Aaron A. Landers, Leavenworth, Kansas, Domestic assault, fourth degree, 222 days county jail
Robert W. McNutt, Kansas City, Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person, 60 days county jail
Ross C. Weiser, St. Joseph, Stealing, $750 or more, Seven years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation
March 1
Judge Robert Rice
Felipe Acuna, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
John A. Baer, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Joshua C. Barmann, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tionisia Buliche, Anita, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jason W. Evans, St. Louis, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
D’eric J. L. Fields, Lee’s Summit, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kami E. Freeman, Mound City, Seat belt violation, $10
Eugene V. Lager, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Troy B. Lawson, Rock Port, Seat belt violation, $10
Bryan T. D. Mason, North Liberty, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Danielle L. McClurg, Skidmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Summer D. McLeod, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $78.50
Michael D. Owens, Adrian, Take antlerless deer in violation of special harvest provision, $199.50
Tabatha H. Pryor, Bolckow, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Justin M. Scott, Mound City, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, forst offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cade M. Solivan, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Nevaeh J. Spillman-Campbell, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
James I. Vanfosson, St. Louis, Speeding, 26 + mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jamison M. Wake, Maryville, Speeding, 26 + mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, One year probation
March 6
Judge Corey Herron
Kevin Coburn, Ravenwood, Harassment, first degree; Unlawful use of weapon, suspended imposition of sentence, Five years supervised probation