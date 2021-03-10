COURT NEWS
February 17
Judge Robert Rice
Shanen M. Law, Jacksonville, North Carolina, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Trenton A. McElvain, Worth, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Brent G. Davis, Elwood, Kansas, Seat belt violation, $10
James T. Smith, Albany, Seat belt violation, $10
Shalendra Singh, Modesto, California, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
March 1
Judge Roger Prokes
Cameron J. Smith, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
James L. Grantham, Kearney, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful use of weapon, Possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mariah L. Ishmael, Savannah, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person; Speeding, 26+ mph over; Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident; Misusing 911, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Aaron R. Darrah, Redding, Iowa, Burglary, first degree, Five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Assault, fourth degree, 120 days county jail
March 2
Judge Robert Rice
Tracy Ballinger, Elmo, Assault, fourth degree x 2, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Nicholas W. Smith, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Loegan M. Covey, Belton, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Kaci M. Foote, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jami N. Vineyard, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159