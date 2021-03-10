COURT NEWS

February 17

Judge Robert Rice

Shanen M. Law, Jacksonville, North Carolina, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Trenton A. McElvain, Worth, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50

Brent G. Davis, Elwood, Kansas, Seat belt violation, $10

James T. Smith, Albany, Seat belt violation, $10

Shalendra Singh, Modesto, California, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

March 1

 Judge Roger Prokes

Cameron J. Smith, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

James L. Grantham, Kearney, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful use of weapon, Possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Mariah L. Ishmael, Savannah, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person; Speeding, 26+ mph over; Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident; Misusing 911, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Aaron R. Darrah, Redding, Iowa, Burglary, first degree, Five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Assault, fourth degree, 120 days county jail

March 2

Judge Robert Rice

Tracy Ballinger, Elmo, Assault, fourth degree x 2, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

Nicholas W. Smith, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Loegan M. Covey, Belton, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Kaci M. Foote, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Jami N. Vineyard, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

