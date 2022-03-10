COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, March 1.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor License for Backyard Vine & Wine, LLC for a caterer’s license. Sheriff to Northwest Auto Repair for repairs to Unit #705; to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for March 2022 inmate food and supplies.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT email re: Route 136 at Mozingo Creek; Snyder & Associates email re: bridge updates; Vehicle Sales Tax / Motor Fuel Tax report; Severe Weather Week information (Emerg. Manager); Sales Tax, Use Tax and Road & Bridge Special Sales Tax reports.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in to discuss the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board initiative. A date was tentatively set for March 22 at 1:30 p.m. for a meeting of the five county’s commissioners. Rice will work to get this set up and let the commission know the meeting time.
• Patton submitted the February (YTD) expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Walker gave an update regarding the furniture and computer needs for the 4th District Circuit Judge.
• The commission approved the advertisement for the 2022 CART Rock bid. The bid was sent out to a paper and placed on the county website. Closing date for all sealed bids is 9:00 a.m. on March 17, 2022 in the office of the county clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the county commission.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, came in to discuss an issue that has come to his attention regarding property in the Missouri Friends of the Wabash Railroad area in particular The Depot on Walnut Street. Wallace discussed the history of the property and explained that the City of Maryville has filed a quit-claim deed to a resident, but in looking at the history, the City does not have rights to the property. • Wallace will contact Nelson to discuss the situation.
• The commissioners, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton, reviewed the small business applications received by the deadline. The commission made decisions on applications that were complete.
• Brian Testerman, sales representative of Metal Culverts, called and discussed an error that was found in the bid that had been submitted. Testerman sent the corrected sheet via email and a call was made to Testerman for further clarification.
• The commission continued review of the small business applications. Holly Cronk brought in artwork for a county map of businesses for the commission to review. Cronk asked that any changes be made by end of the day Friday, March 4 so they can get to the printer in order to have by the spring open house on March 19th.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, March 3.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Clerk Fee Report (February 2022); Recorder Fee Report (February 2022)
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: County Government Day information; SB53/60 judgement
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, updated the commission on 2022 bridge work preparation. The date for the Bridge Bid Opening was set for March 29 at 11:00. Snyder and Associates advertises and sends out all bid information. Sealed bids should be submitted to the County Clerk prior to 11:00 at which time they will be opened in the office of the county commission.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in to discuss requested proposed changes to the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board program. Rice discussed three changes proposed: 1) Using proportional representation as defined in statute, increasing the board members from 11 to 14; This would give counties the following board member numbers: Atchison- 2; Gentry – 2; Holt – 2; Nodaway – 7 and Worth – 1. 2) All counties agree that any county may withdraw immediately from the program; 3) Budgeting allocation of tax funds will be allocated to the respective counties based on their tax receipts or contribution of local tax dollars. Judge Rice will visit with other counties about these changes seeking their approval.
• Walk gave an update from the committee on the Quad-State Group Civic Action Exhibition/Fairground Complex. Walk stated that the group is looking at sites to present for the feasibility study.
• An email from Greg McDanel, City Manager of Maryville, requesting a date change for the next 911 Oversight Board. The meeting will be held on March 8 at 11:00 a.m.
• Mary Beth Shipps called in to cancel her meeting time that had been scheduled on the agenda. She will call back at a later date to reschedule.
• Megan Jennings, Director of Development for the St. Francis Foundation, met with the commission to review a public health crisis, mental health, and how it can be addressed. Jennings is seeking resources for the program. The commission asked Jennings to issue a formal request for funds for the commission to discuss. Following Jennings presentation, the commission discussed earmarking American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• The commission was updated on the status of the Crimes Against Children grant.
• Jenkins discussed the list of items the commission has earmarked through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. They also continued to review the small business applications received to date.
• Melissa Birdsell, Executive Director, Carrie Watkins, part-time coordinator and part-time interviewer and Jimmy Nash, Forensic Interviewer with Voices of Courage met with the commission to give a brief update on the program and services and how the funding works. Also present: Sheriff Randy Strong and Jackie Cochenour.
• Contracts for facility services rental agreement with Cintas for both the courthouse and administration center were signed.
• Commissioner Burns and Walk, along with Engle inspected Road #1059, Road #436, BRO-B074(62) and Road #411 all in Jackson Township.
• The commission concluded the American Recovery Plan Act small business applications received.