COURT NEWS

February 8

Judge Robert Rice

Jonathan T. Deinhart, Cameron, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $500

Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125; Driving while revoked, suspended, $250

Jeffrey E. Wiederholt, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior, 180 days county jail, 175 days suspended, five days county jail, two years supervised probation

Kyerra R. Williams, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

February 14

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Shawn M. Crow, Belton, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

February 15

Judge Robert Rice

Anthony C. Bodle, Maryville, Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation

Parker R. Clement, Barnard, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation; Operate vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, $500

Shaun A. Davidshofer, Coin, Iowa, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, $500

Skylar M. Jones, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

Kurt A. Ritchie, Mound City, Illegally possess or transport deer or parts thereof, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dallas R. Stanton, St. Joseph, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less; Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Shohab S. Nazar, St. Joseph, Resisiting, interfering with arrest, detension or stop, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation

February 16

Judge Robert Rice

Katy L. Smith, Amazonia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Sai Teja Paila, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Ashley M. Harvey, Raytown, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Ethan W. Oelze, Maryville, Speeding, 2-25 mph over, $155.50

Michael J. Henggeler, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Hunter J. Asher, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Kyle W. Grossman, Lake City, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Maddison J. Barrow, Lincoln, Nebraska, Seat belt violation, $10

Camden J. Beck, Bolckow, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Denisia D. Bell, Chicago, Illinois, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Seth A. Branson, Faucett, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Tyler W. Chase, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Wyatt A. Cooper, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Jaden A. Cox, Wathena, Kansas, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Emmanuel E. Ramirez, Kansas City, Speedeing, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jacob W. Flint, Burlington Jct., Fail to drive on right half of roadway, when roadway was of sufficient width, $80.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Gary L. Gann, Conception Jct., Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500

Britny N. Haga, Wagoner, Oklahoma, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Ezequiel J. Chable, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Renoir M. Ledux, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Rachel K. Mace, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125

