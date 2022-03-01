COURT NEWS
February 8
Judge Robert Rice
Jonathan T. Deinhart, Cameron, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $500
Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125; Driving while revoked, suspended, $250
Jeffrey E. Wiederholt, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior, 180 days county jail, 175 days suspended, five days county jail, two years supervised probation
Kyerra R. Williams, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
February 14
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Shawn M. Crow, Belton, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
February 15
Judge Robert Rice
Anthony C. Bodle, Maryville, Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation
Parker R. Clement, Barnard, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation; Operate vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, $500
Shaun A. Davidshofer, Coin, Iowa, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, $500
Skylar M. Jones, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Kurt A. Ritchie, Mound City, Illegally possess or transport deer or parts thereof, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dallas R. Stanton, St. Joseph, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less; Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Shohab S. Nazar, St. Joseph, Resisiting, interfering with arrest, detension or stop, Suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation
February 16
Judge Robert Rice
Katy L. Smith, Amazonia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Sai Teja Paila, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Ashley M. Harvey, Raytown, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Ethan W. Oelze, Maryville, Speeding, 2-25 mph over, $155.50
Michael J. Henggeler, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Hunter J. Asher, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Kyle W. Grossman, Lake City, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Maddison J. Barrow, Lincoln, Nebraska, Seat belt violation, $10
Camden J. Beck, Bolckow, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Denisia D. Bell, Chicago, Illinois, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Seth A. Branson, Faucett, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Tyler W. Chase, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Wyatt A. Cooper, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Jaden A. Cox, Wathena, Kansas, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Emmanuel E. Ramirez, Kansas City, Speedeing, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacob W. Flint, Burlington Jct., Fail to drive on right half of roadway, when roadway was of sufficient width, $80.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Gary L. Gann, Conception Jct., Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500
Britny N. Haga, Wagoner, Oklahoma, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ezequiel J. Chable, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Renoir M. Ledux, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Rachel K. Mace, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125