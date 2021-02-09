MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
December 28
2:03 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Recovered property – Ongoing investigation
January 18
3:00 a.m. – 200 block W. 12th – Fire report – Smoke investigation
January 20
2:52 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Ryan P. Mendrick, 20, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
January 24
2:46 p.m. – 29000 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Firearm
10:38 p.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Alexandria J. Hopkins, 19, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Failure to illuminate headlamps after dark
January 27
10:38 p.m. – 300 block S. Main – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
January 28
12:04 a.m. – 100 block W. Edwards – Joshua D. Gary-Turner, 19, Beach Park, Illinois – Possession of marijuana; Marcus A. Manuel III, 19, Columbia – Possession of marijuana; Failure to yield; Aspen R. St. Louis, 18 – Kansas City – Possession of marijuana
8:14 p.m. – 24000 block Jade Rd. – Fire report – Appliance malfunction
January 29
10:36 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation
January 31
1:51 a.m. – S. Main & US Hwy 71 – Evan J. M. Steele, 20, St. Joseph – Driving while intoxicated; Minor in possession; Careless and imprudent; Clayton S. Martin, 20, St. Joseph – Minor in possession
2:35 a.m. – 600 block N. Mulberry – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
February 2
4:39 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Backpack
February 3
2:16 a.m. – 600 block N. Main – Kimberly A. Suggs, 33, Ormond Beach, Florida – No valid driver’s license
Accidents
January 21
2:55 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn – Driver 1: Hunter J. Asher, 16, Maryville; Driver 2: Debrielle A. Patee-Merrill, 23, Maryville; Driver 3: Ashlynn G. Reynolds, 17, Maryville
4:42 p.m. – S. Main & E. Edwards – Driver 1: Driver 1: Dwight A. Gregor, 75, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Bradley S. Shoemaker, 26, Maryville
January 22
8:30 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Driver 1: Michael D. Porter, 63, Maryville
4:20 p.m. – 800 block W. South Ave. – Driver 1: Kody R. Allen, 31, Maryville – Careless and imprudent
January 27
4:00 p.m. – Driver 1: Glenn E. Morrow, 76, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Alicia B. Engstrand, Maryville
January 28
2:00 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Driver 1: Abigail E. Sterns, 20, St. Joseph; Driver 2: Andrew L. Clark, 34, Braddyville, Iowa
4:48 p.m. – 2300 block S. Main – Driver 1: Taylor R. Fisher, 19, Dekalb – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Makayla C. McCoy, 23, Faucett
January 31
7:03 p.m. – 2200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Ryan J. Madden, 44, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
February 1
10:40 a.m. – Carefree Dr. & S. Main – Driver 1: Donald D. McCrary, 74, Conception Jct.; Driver 2: Jim L. Hayes, 84, Maryville
10:58 a.m. – E. 4th & N. Main – Driver 1: Richard S. Bell, 48, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Jerol B. Davison, 67, Maryville
4:40 p.m. – 1800 block S. Main – Driver 1: Hannah L. Scarbrough, 23, Kansas City; Driver 2: Kristin K. Tompkins, 30, Maryville