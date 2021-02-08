MUNICIPAL COURT
January 26
Marissa D. Cochran, Independence, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
James C. Distefano, Defective equipment, $150
Kennedy G. Corte, Kansas City, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Marshall P. W. Pearcy, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jimmy Lee Davis, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Rachel Chare-Shobha Wignall, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $300
Tristynn M. Clark, Grain Valley, Defective equipment, $225
Noah L. Allwood, Kansas City, No headlights when required, $200
Mikhail M. Smith, Clearmont, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $150
Jacob M. Mason, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Gaven M. Gray-Walker, Maryville, Littering, $500
Payton A. Schieffer, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, $200
Jordan A. Edwards,Stanberry, No headlights when required, $50.50; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, $500
Natalie R. Cunningham, Shenandoah, Iowa, Littering, $500; Defective equipment, $300; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Scott A. David, Maryville, Failure to appear, $100
Jordan E. Teague, Conception Jct., Vehicle license, inspection, title, $50.50; Possess marijuana, $250
Randall K. Johnson II, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and reckless manner, $50.50; Possess marijuana, $250; Possess drug paraphernalia, $100
Anastyn P. Pettlon, Defective equipment, $188.50
Mary T. Urbanek, Roland, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125