LAND TRANSFERS
January 27, 2022
Terry L. and Susan L. Ecker to Garrett L. and Jayme A. Wood – Beginning at NW Cor Sec 6-66-37..See Record
Edwin and Lana Hoepker, Alexa and Don Wenz, Lareena and Jerry Amlong to Cris Hoepker – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-65-35
Edwin and Lana Hoepker, Alexa and Don Wenz, Lareena and Jerry Amlong and Cris Hoepker to Scott and Stacy Liebhart – NE1/4 SW ¼ Sec 17-65-35
Debra and Richard D. Bennett to Debra and Richard D. Bennett – Lot 5 Harmony Hills Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
January 28, 2022
Donna L. Pruitt Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Tad B. Pruitt, Successor Trustee to Todd P. and Tracy B. Graves – SE1/4 Sec 7-66-36
Lora Wiederholt to Jeffery Wiederholt – See Record
Nancy Josephine Griffey Estate, David T. Mooney, Personal Representative to Edward Earl and Donna Jeane Hansen – Com at Center of Sec 11-66-35..See Record
Merle Ray and Mary Ellen White Revocable Living Trust, Sandra Alexander, Successor Trustee to Cameron Randall White, Jonathan Sim White and Kaci Katherine Flippo – See Record
Merle Ray and Mary Ellen White Revocable Living Trust, Sandra Alexander, Successor Trustee to Sonya Rae Nistendirk, Shanna Rose Alexander-South and Stan Robert Alexander – See Record
January 31, 2022
Charles V. and Patricia Redden Revocable Living Trust, Charles V. Redden Trustee to Jeffrey S. and Deann D. Redden Revocable Living Trust – See Record
S Dewey Series, Circlesphere LLC, Ethan Ducharme to S Dewey Series, Circlesphere LLC, Ethan Ducharme, Series 26 Steward Properties Group LLC – Lot 7 Blk 37 F Hastings Addition and W1/2 Vacated Alley
Guy E. Ebersole to RPM Agency Equity Partners, LLC – Lot 5 Blk 11 Northwest Extension to Maryville
February 1, 2022
Boyer Crane & Hoist Co., John Mark Boyer to Joshua C. Allen – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 13-62-35
Mariam McAdams to Jerry S. and Roxanna T. Cluff – Lot 5 and S 30 Ft Lot 6 Blk 42 Original Town of Hopkins
Louis H. and Donna Null to JT Kent Trust, James and Tammy Kent, Trustees – SE1/4 NW1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4; S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-66-34
Mitchell Family Trust, James A. and Velma F. Mitchell Trustees to Vern and Peggy Swartz Map Trust, Paul A. Swartz and Tracy A. Brown, Trustees – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-62-37
James A. and Velma F. Mitchell to Vern and Peggy Swartz Map Trust, Paul A. Swartz and Tracy A. Brown, Trustees – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-62-37