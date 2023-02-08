COURT NEWS
January 4
Judge Robert Rice
Daniel J. Bonge, West Sacramento, California, Fish without a permit, non-resident, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Corey X. Bradford, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Victor M. Buendia Ramirez, Independence, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Santos Cortes, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Dakota A. Gross, Ravenwood, Seat belt violation, $10
Broderick L. Herbert, Rosendale, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Andrew J. Kridler, Maryville, Operate vehicle in area not designated for such use or travel, $49.50
Oscar A. L. Martinez, Dodge City, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Trevor J. McCrary, Clyde, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Aniah G. Meese, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $250
Cassie J. Profitt, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeri L. Samuel, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dennis A. Schebaum, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, $350
Zachary R. Schieber, Kansas City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Brett R. Smith, McFall, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Shawn D. Staples, Barnard, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
