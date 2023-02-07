MARYVILLE POLICE
December 21
6:23 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Shawon Roberts, 30, St. Louis – Larceny
December 30
5:57 p.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Assault – Ongoing investigation
January 1
2:42 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
January 3
2:06 p.m. – 1100 block Ashley Dr. – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
January 7
2:47 a.m. – 7-- block N. Depot – Daytona M. Lutz, 24, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to register a motor vehicle
1:50 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Barbara A. Parker, 61, New Market, Iowa – Larceny
10:55 p.m. – 100 block E. 7th – Leah N. Comstock, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession, Failure to register a motor vehicle, Failure to maintain financial responsibility
January 9
9:16 a.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Sandra L. Epting, 39, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
11:23 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
12:32 p.m. –400 block S. Saunders – Vicki J. Stewart, 67, Maryville – Assault
8:54 p.m. –1200 block S. Main – Hit and run – Ongoing investigation
January 10
9:35 p.m. – 500 block E. Cooper – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
4:17 p.m. – 800 block University Dr. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
January 11
9:14 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
January 12
11:01 a.m. – 300 block S. Buchanan – Jean L. Mead-Lewis, 58, Maryville – Failure to display license plates
January 13
1:18 a.m. – 300 block W. 8th – Emily G. Cox, 19, Kansas City – Minor in possession, Failure to yield from a stop, Failure to signal
9:15 p.m. – 200 block E. 7th – William A. Young, 18, Mound City – Minor in possession; Bailey M. Long, 18, Mound City – Minor in possession, Littering; Kendall E. Hux, 19, Mound City – Minor in possession, Littering; Kiah D. Huitt, 19, Lathrop – Minor in possession; Bryan C. Guama, 18, Maryville – Minor in possession; Equipment violation; Conner N. Derr, 19, Mound City – Minor in possession
January 14
3:56 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
10:57 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Christopher A. Christman, 33, Bethany – Larceny; Stephen A. Johnson, 53, Kansas City – Larceny
1:01 p.m. –600 block N. Buchanan – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
January 15
5:43 a.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Manthana P/ Varma, 25, Maryville – Assault
January 16
1:12 a.m. – 200 block Volunteer Ave. – Assault – Ongoing investigation
3:01 p.m. – 300 block E. Jenkins – Recovered property – Bicycle
January 17
7:08 a.m – US Hwy 71 & US Hwy 136 – Scott A. Johnston, 34, Maryville – Driving while suspended
9:41 a.m. – 300 block W. Davison Sq.– Harassment – Ongoing investigation
12:09 p.m. – 1000 block E. Thompson – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
10:16 p.m.– 1900 block S. Main – Kimberly A. Basara, 47, Maryville – Driving while suspended; Equipment violation
January 19
4:23 p.m. – 300 block E. 6th – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
January 20
2:32 p.m. – 400 block E. 7th – Clayton D. McKune, 20, Stanberry – Driving while suspended
5:10 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
8:32 p.m. – 300 block S. Prairie – Leaving the scene – Ongoing investigation
January 21
12:51 a.m. – 900 block S. Main – Isabella G. Avila, 18, St. Joseph – Driving while intoxicated; Equipment violation
1:34 a.m. – 700 block S. Main – Anthony Martinez, 19, Oak Grove – Minor in possession; Improper display of license plates; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
2:42 a.m. – 1000 block E. 1st – Tanner J.W. Carriker, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession
10:38 a.m. – 800 block S. Depot – Ricky E.Goodin, 46, Clearmont –Animal neglect
12:28 p.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Bucket
9:18 p.m. – 1600 block N. Grand – Carly L. Ernst, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession
January 22
3:17 a.m. – 200 block N. Main – Cadence R. Stacy, 19, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Failure to maintain right half of roadway
January 23
12:57 a.m. – 700 block N. Buchanan – Stephen A. Lomeli, 39, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Equipment violation
9:50 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
6:59 p.m. –1600 block S. Main – Shyia M. Patrick, 19, Maryville – Larceny; Isabella G. Rodriguez, 20, Maryville – Larceny
January 25
9:37 a.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Kaitlyn C. Wilbers, 19, Jefferson City – Possession of a fake ID
January 26
8:53 a.m. – 30000 US Hwy 136 – Recovered property – Tools
January 27
12:02 a.m. – 300 block N. Market –Izabel M. Sanchez, 18, Raytown – Minor in possession
Accidents
December 26
1:28 p.m. – 1700 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Austin M. Butts, Easton
January 4
11:05 a.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Richard L. Smail, 62, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Renee J. Willis, Maryville
January 5
9:10 a.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Driver 1: Mary A. Asher, 82, Clearmont; Driver 2: Shaylin B. Miller, 26, Maryville
January 8
9:25 p.m. – 900 block N. Walnut – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Abdelaziz Fellah, Maryville
January 9
6:10 p.m. – W. Edwards & S. Munn – Driver 1: Hattie D. Wilson, 19, Pleasant Hill; Driver 2: Elizabeth A. Davis, 63, Maryville – Failure to yield
January 10
3:40 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Madison M. First, 23, Roland, Iowa – Following too closely; Driver 2: Brooklyn P. Ellis, 20, Maryville
January 16
11:08 a.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass & S. Main – Driver 1: Bill J. Stephenson, 31, Maryville; Driver 2: Roy H. Kerns, 36, Agency
11:20 a.m. – E. South Hills Dr. & S. Main – Driver 1: Dawson R. Law, 24, St. Joseph; Driver 2: Daryl J. Hoffman, 60, Maryville
January 18
2:31 p.m. – US Hwy 71 & US Hwy 136 – Driver 1: Rebecka L. Carpenter, 28, Bedford, Iowa – Failure to yield; Driver 2 – Seth W. Gerry, 27, Blue Springs
January 25
7:40 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Driver 1: Dustyn L. Losh, 21, Troy – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Ocean N. Neal, 23, Maryville
8:47 a.m. – 500 block W. 4th – Driver 1: Isabella E. Girard, 18, Kansas City; Driver 2: Marvin W. Pierson, 72, Maryville
12:51 p.m. – W. 2nd & N. Main – Driver 1: Abigail M. Waits, 20, Maryville; Driver 2: Caysie D. Creason, 21, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Failure to register a motor vehicle; Driver 3: Aaron J. Ziola, 51, Earling, Iowa