LAND TRANSFERS
January 5, 2023
January 5, 2023
John Eldon and Jill A. Blackford to John Eldon and Jill A. Blackford – Sec 15-65-37
William V. Welch Revocable Family Trust, Scott M. Welch, Successor Trustee to Barnes Page, Iowa LLC – NW SE Sec 30-66-33
January 6, 2023
Arlo Development LLC, Jaimie Loch and Craig Archer to Ryan L. and Nikki D. Hackett Revocable Trust – Lot 7 Ridgeline Estates Phase II
Barnes Page, Iowa LLC, Rickey L. Barnes to Barned Nodaway Missouri, LLC – NW SE Sec 30-66-33
Curt and Julie Tobin to Tobco Commercial LLC – See Record
January 9, 2023
Doris M. Porterfield Revocable Trust, Lyle D. Marriott, Successor Trustee to Tyler, Wayne, Ryan, Donald, Jr. and Teresa Fast Family Trust – Sec 23-66-36
January 10, 2023
Shane M. and Alisha Symons to John Morton – Lot 12 Countryside North, an Addition to Maryville
January 11, 2023
James W. Lock to Lyle McHugh – Lot 3 Elk 1 WH Davis First Addition to Burlington Jct.
January 12, 2023
Jesse, Roxanne, Dustin, and Stephanie Reed to Glen L. Popken Revocable Trust – W1/2 SE Sec 10-65-38
January 13, 2023
Kelly P. And Linda Jo Hersh Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Denise Vandivort – Sec 8-64-35
Roger Lee Bess Revocable Trust, Renee Linette Porter, Trustee and Vanita Lynn Bess to Renee Linette Porter – Sec 10-66-38
Robert William and Tina Marie Frye to Robert William and Tina Marie Frye – See Record
Kenneth Ray Pettlon, Sr. to Barbara Dowden Pettlon – Lots 7, 8, 9 Elk 24 Torrance Addition Inc. Strip…See Record
Michael L. and Shelley L. Combs to Chance and Shai Barber – Lot 8 Elk 24 Original Town of Hopkins
January 18, 2023
James W. Eiswert to James W. Eiswert Trust – Lot 27 Countryside North
