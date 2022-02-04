MUNICIPAL COURT
January 25
Colton H. Tisthammer, Gladstone, Defective equipment, $225; Littering, $500
Scott A. David, Maryville, Failure to appear; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended; Failure to register vehicle; Defective equipment, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nemecio D. Cantu, Maryville, Defective equipment, $400
Carl D. Dosztan, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kobe R. Baldwin, Kansas City, Littering, $500
Alexis R. Kump,Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Zacheriah M. Taylor, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, alcohol; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Javier E. Jimenez, Salon, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Lillian R. Jeffers, Cowgill, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Nathaniel L. Emily, Maryville, Trespass; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jay’von J. McKinney, Maryville, Littering, $50
Jordan E. Brady, Maryville, Littering, $200
Jason M. Milbourn, Ravenwood, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacob I. Young, Conception Jct., Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175; Failure to appear, $100
Mason M. Stiff, Maryville, Possess drug paraphernalia, $100; Possess marijuana, $250
Chase M. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Trey A. Kothe, Maryville, Failure to affix, fasten front/back license plate on motor vehicle/trailer, $50.50
Dahavon T. Powell, Belton, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Brock W. Shirley, Sidney, Iowa, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Devin M. Weese, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without valid or no license, $50
Anna C. Gladstone, Worth, Littering, $200; Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Thomas O. Nienstedt, Savannah, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Alaina P. Pitts, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Liyah M. Bradbury, Brookfield, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Brandon R. Peaches, Kansas City, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Rachel R. Cosper, Jamesport, Defective equipment, $250