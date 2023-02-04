MUNICIPAL COURT
January 18
Judge Robert Rice
Francisco J. Arias, Molina, Aurora, Nebraska, Open container, $300; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $200
Erroll B. Barbee II, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Weston Carter, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP
Dakota D. Chesnut, Bedford, Iowa, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Avinash Chundu, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Letcia De Oliveira Bonifacio, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Isabella K. Dedrick, Grain Valley, Littering, $400
Michael Delebois, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Connor D. Delong, Olathe, Kansas, Defective equipment, $186.50; Defective equipment, $186.50
Cristina C. Divaly, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Anthony Ferguson, Kansas City, Kansas, Excessive acceleration; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Alyssa Grout, Des Moines, Iowa, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Grace Harmon, Lee’s Summit, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP
Nicole L. Hyatt, Albany, Disorderly conduct, $100
Ezequiel C. Jimenez, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Alyssa J. Larson, Maryville, Littering, $400
Audrey A. Lloyd, Lamoni, Iowa, Trespass, $300
Vinay K. Makthala, Maryville, Loitering, $250
Nithin Mandadi, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $186.50; Defective equipment, $186.50
Caden M. Peck, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Makenzy R. Phillips, Savannah, Expired plates, $50.50
Vamsidhar Reddy, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Timothy R. Richardson, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, $500
Jeffrey S. Runion, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $125
Areyanna M. Sanchez, Kansas City, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP; Littering, $500
Ayden A. Shearer, Mary-ville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, drugs, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP and VIP
Bryan Slusher, Oregon, Expired plates, $25.25
Louis L’Amour Smith, Maryville, Loitering, $500
Racheal L. Stump, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Ryan Vandivert, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $300
Jamison M. Wake, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Makenzie K. Wistrom, Maryville, Loitering, $500
Coralyn E. Caldwell, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Stormy Stiles, St. Joseph, Expired plates, $50.50
Ladon J. Kelley, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Chanda M. Adams, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50