COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 25.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor License for Monroe Valley Event Center, LLC; County Commission to Th Northwest Foundation for donation to The Agricultural Learning Center; Road and Bridge to MFA for oil, to Oden Enterprises for equipment supplies; Sheriff to Dynamic Research Technologies for equipment, to Gulf State Distributors for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Nodaway Township Financial Report (2021); South Main Corridor Improvement Project update; Northwest Newsflash newsletter; Sheriff’s Inmate Report (December 2021); Equipment Inspection (2nd Notice) Courthouse Elevator.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed getting the 2022 bridge bid process started. Andy Macias with Snyder & Associates was called. Macias stated Bridge #261 has been designed and is ready for the bid process which was set for 11:30 on February 17, 2022 at the office of the county commission. Bridge #910, #700 and #521 still need environmental reports before we can advertise for the bid process. The crew is currently working on prepping for Bridge #614.
• The commission reviewed quotes on cost-per-square foot from Bargain Barn and Hineline Furniture for carpet replacement in the offices of the circuit judge and administrative assistant to the judge. A call was made to Todd Tobin to have him look at the project for an installation quote. Tobin will get with Walker to set up a time to look over the project.
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton, reviewed the budgets for General Revenue, Road and Bridge, 911 and the Administration Center. The commission revisited the Household Hazardous Waste Grant. After discussing with the grant coordinator at Northwest Regional Council of Governments, the commission agreed to finish out the grant cycle currently in place and will set a meeting to discuss future grant cycles. A meeting date will be set for mid to late February. The commission also revisited the quote provided by Hutchinson & Company for cyber liability insurance coverage. After further discussion, the commission has unanimously agreed not to go with Hutchinson & Company.
• Bids for rebar were received and reviewed from Midwest Sales and Service Company and Oden Enterprises, Inc. It was voted to accept the low bid from Oden Enterprises. Also present: Engle from road and bridge and Russell Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc.
• A Public Hearing was held for the General Obligation Bonds in Atchison, Jackson and Monroe Townships. Documents were signed by the commission and the clerk and returned to Anderson, Sundell and Skinner.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in to update the commission on the progress of the Mental Health Initiative he has been working to put together.
• Jenkins brought in a list of items that have been discussed for the use of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. A few items were added to the list. The group discussed small business grants and what the process might look like as it pertains to this round of funds.
• The commission looked at the new counter in the prosecuting aAttorney’s office and spoke with Bill Driskell about a quote for a new door and installation in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, January 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge Fuel and Equipment Report (December 2021); Missouri Sheriffs’ Association and Training Academy Invoice. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; Public Administrator to Hart Insurance Agency for yearly bond.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Consumer Price Index; Email update on NWMO Cooperative Mental Health Board from Judge Robert Rice; South Main Corridor Improvement Project update; County Commission Association of Missouri (CCAM) Agenda for February 9-11, 2022; Solid Waste Management District 2023 Grant Availability information.
• Melinda Patton, county clerk, presented the 2022 budget message and budget. The commission adopted the 2022 Budget as presented. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Randa Doty, Nodaway County Extension Council.
• Engle discussed road and bridge crew activity. He stated the tank car will be delivered today for Road #790 in Hughes Township.
• The commission met with Todd Tobin to look at the project for carpet installation in the circuit judge’s office.
• The commission met with a representation of local small businesses, Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development Director, Amy Gessert, Director of Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways the county can assist small businesses that are suffering due to COVID issues causing lack of foot traffic and supply chain issues. The commission will begin the application process using American Recovery Plan Act funds but did not set an amount that will be granted. Future discussions will involve doing an advertising campaign and possibly another grant if funds allow. Those present Jenkins, Ryan Heiland, City of Maryville Assistant Manager, Holly Kay Cronk, Ferluknat Farm Market, Bliss Salon, Make It Maryville; Melody Blair, Minnie Lane; Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum; Kyle Mayes, Cobbler Cottage and Jennifer Gillespie, La Chic.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in to discuss bridge status.
• A call was made to Billy Mitchell at Mei Elevator regarding elevator inspections. The documents sent by the Missouri Department of Public Safety were forwarded on to Mitchell so they can take corrective action. A message was left for Jeff Allen at Carpet Plus Bargain Barn to contact the commission regarding getting carpet ordered for the circuit court judge’s offices. Calls were made to Kevin Kelmel, Perfection Painting and J&J Painting for quotes to paint the circuit court offices.
• The commission spoke to the Leadership Maryville group in the afternoon.