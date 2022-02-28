COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, February 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Smith Contracting Company for work completed in the basement remodel; Order form from Missouri Vocational Enterprises for flags; invoices for City of Ravenwood through ARPA. Collector/Treasurer to North Star Advocacy Center for yearly fees; Sheriff to Stonehenge Properties, LTD for annual renewal; to Margaritaville Lake Resort for training; to Security Transport Services, Inc. for inmate transport; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; to The Railroad Yard for a tank car.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Jefferson Township – 2021 Financial Report; Letter from Secretary of State re: Increase in motor vehicle valuations;
Email from concerned citizen re: prohibiting smoking in all public venues; Email from Greg McDanel on the status of South Main Corridor;Sheriff Inmate Report (January 2022);Extension Council Expense Report (January 2022).
• An email was sent to Caldwell County Clerk to RSVP for the regional commission meeting held on March 10, 2022 in Hamilton.
• At 8:15, Walk made a motion to go into Closed Session pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel. Burns seconded, all were in favor. The Commission, along with Brian Engle, Road and Bridge Supervisor and Tammy Carter, H.R. Director, conducted an interview of Charles “Chuck” Swinford for an open Road and Bridge III position. An offer for employment was extended and accepted. A tentative start date of March 1 has been set. Burns made a motion to go out of closed session at 8:42 a.m.. Walk seconded, all were in favor.
• Jerri Dearmont and Robin Davidson, Northwest Regional Council of Governments, met with the commission to review the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program from July 2016 to date.
• Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) stopped in to confirm with the commission that they are not going to put an ordinance in place with the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to review some items for the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) program. For the small business grant portion, twelve (12) applications have been received. Jenkins will review the applications to ensure all documents have been received in the applications and have those received so far ready for the commission to review on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Jenkins reviewed the information she has received to date from the City of Parnell. The commission is looking to meet with Parnell officials to gain further knowledge or their situation. North Star Advocacy Center has presented a request for funds to review and Jenkins reviewed some of the other organizations and taxing entities. The commission approved two invoices for the City of Ravenwood through ARPA funds.
• The presentation of the donation check from Tenaska Wind Project will take place on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the office of the Nodaway County Commission. At that time the commission will also present donation checks.
• Bob Stiens, President of the Nodaway County Farm Bureau presented B. Walker with a Proclamation for Thank a Farmer Week for signature and shared a news release. These items were forwarded on to local media.
• Walker called Gary Coenen, Coenen Electric to ask him to look at the alarm in the Administration Center. Walker updated the commissioners on the status of the paint and carpet in the offices of the 4th Circuit Presiding Judge and assistant’s area in the courthouse.
• Amy Gessert, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Director, met with the commission to review a proclamation for Direct Care Worker Appreciation Week. The proclamation will be read and signed on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10:00 by the City of Maryville Mayor Ben Lipiec and the Nodaway County Commissioners declaring February 28 through March 6 as Direct Care Worker Appreciation Week. Weather permitting, this will be held on the courthouse steps.
• A form for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company was filled out and sent back in regarding BRO-B074(62) Bridge construction progress.
• Caleb Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney called to let the commissioners know that he is not planning to seek another term of office.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, February 17.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• No approvals and requisitions.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you from Leadership Maryville; Appreciation letter to Robert Dunn for a Nodaway County blanket donation
• Walker left a message for Geist Heating and Cooling to discuss issues at the Administration Center and courthouse. Patton discussed getting chairs moved out of the way and tables moved into the basement storage room for the DocuLock, LLC employee that will be working in that room. Also discussed securing several of the shelving that files are on.
• The commission discussed the next dates for the Household Hazardous Waste Program site to be open (April 2 and May 14 both from 8-12) and made a call to Laura Street Baptist Church who is looking to coordinate a clean-up date.
• A message was left for Allen Andrews, First District State Representative regarding resources for matching grant funds.
• Nodaway County residents Tom Shelton, Holly Cronk, Josh McKim and John Laffey met with the commission to discuss the feasibility of a Nodaway County Expo Center. McKim began by giving a background of the group and what research they had done. Originally, the group of residents was looking at the possibility of a county fairground facility. However, after visiting 10-12 other facilities in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska, the group moved to looking at something a little bigger such as an Expo or Event Center that would bring more attention to the agricultural community. McKim stated they would be looking at a regional (quad-state area) draw versus a national draw. The next step is a Feasibility Study to see what would/would not work and get cost estimates. This study must also be in place in order to qualify for grants. They have had Kim Mildward, Northwest Regional Council of Governments look into the cost of the study. Mildward came back with an estimated $50,000. The group has asked the commission to consider setting aside up to $50,000 through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) program to pay for the study. The commission stated they would take the information provided under advisement, discuss further and let the group know a decision. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum.
• A resident stopped in to discuss an issue regarding speed limits on country roads. The commission recommended he meet with Sheriff Randy Strong regarding this issue.
• One bid was received from Metal Culverts, Inc. on the Pipe Bid. Brian Testerman, representative of Metal Culverts, Inc. was present for the opening and discussed that barring any issues, the pricing is good for the year. Testerman said the pricing is running approximately 10% lower than last quarter of last year. The bid was accepted as presented.
• A resident of Independence Township stopped in to discuss Road #244 and brush issues. A call was made to Philip Auffert, Independence Township Trustee regarding the brush.
• The Federal Expenditure Report for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was reviewed and signed and returned to Michelle Landers, Financial Monitoring Specialist with the CDBG program through Missouri Department of Economic Development.
• The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, reviewed the small business applications received to date. Time has been set aside for Tuesday to continue the review process.