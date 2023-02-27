COUNTY COMMISSION
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Feb. 14.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: ARPA packet; Inventory Transfer/Disposal forms. Collector to North Star Advocacy Center for Adult Abuse Fund Disbursement; Sheriff to Missouri Sheriff’s Association and Training Academy for training.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email on Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation; Sales Tax/Use Tax/Special Road & Bridge Special Tax reports; Email and phone message to EBI Contracting (returned call)
• Deputy appointments for Leona Remus and Sadie Poe were approved by the commission.
• A call was made to Thomas Shifflett, Thomas’ Lawn Care LLC regarding an email that he had sent. No changes are needed for services provided.
• Scott Wedlock, sheriff department, emailed a quote from Cintas on leasing an AED for review.
• Two residents of Polk Township stopped by to discuss the process of abandoning or closing a portion of road #308. The road has not been maintained by either Polk Township or Nodaway County. The commission plans to go out to look over the proposed abandonment when the roads dry out and a hearing date will be set.
• A call was taken from James David, National Fitness Campaign, regarding grant availability for healthy cities. An email will be sent for the commission to review.
• The commission approved the advertisement for the 2023 CART Rock bid. The bid was sent out to a paper. Closing date for all sealed bids is 10:00 a.m. on March 21, 2023 in the office of the county clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the county commission. A call was made to Eric Jones, Atchison Township maintenance operator to discuss the reconstruction of Road #105.
• Following the April election, the county will put together a meeting for all the township elected officials to review processes and procedures. The meeting date is tentatively set for April 27 at the county barn.
• Garry McFee, Howe Company, LLC, stopped in to discuss projects and engineering needs with the commission.
• A call was made to Jeff Meyer, Jackson township Trustee, regarding potential reconstruction roads for 2023.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed a property within Maryville city limits. A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney for legal guidance.
• A resident of Polk Township stopped by to discuss road #1051.
• Marty From, Jefferson Township board member, dropped off two applications for reconstruction to be considered for 2023.
• The commission reviewed and signed a letter to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) requesting approval to begin work on the ramp project using Transportation Alternatives Program Grant (TAP).
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Feb.16.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to AG Power for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Broadband meeting invite; Polk Township 2022 Financial Statement and 2023 budget; Public Service Commission Notice of Submission on United Way.
• The commission responded to calls regarding road conditions and questions.
• Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, discussed the need for a letter of support for Kawasaki for inclusion within the Service Area of Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) 15. Letter was drafted, reviewed and signed.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed crew activity.
• The next meeting for the 911 Oversight Board was set for February 23 at 11:00.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in to discuss how the county handles closing buildings due to inclement weather.
• Bob Lager dropped off a formal request for the Nodaway County Community Building. No decision was made. A call was received from Niki Dalton, United Fiber, regarding the ARPA celebration they are hosting next Friday in Savannah.
• The commissioners met with Pam Miller and Chris Pedersen, Facility Maintenance Technicians regarding building maintenance, extra projects, vendor supply and invoicing. Pricing for the bulbs for the blue lights, bulbs for the cam lights in the lobby and the florescent lights in both buildings were discussed and calls were made to get more pricing information. Also reviewed pricing on a floor scrubbing machine for use at the Administration Center
• The commission reviewed applications submitted to date for 2023 Reconstruction.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reviewed an email response from Feld Fire regarding Elmo Fire Protection District’s invoices.