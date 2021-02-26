COURT NEWS
February 16
Judge Robert Rice
Clifford King, Pleasant Hill, Fail to void deer permit or fail to attach permit to deer, $74.50
Joshua Clausen, Independence, Take, attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit, Missouri resident, $149.50
February 17
Judge Robert Rice
Luther R. Morales, Grain Valley, Hunt wildlife with unplugged shotgun, $24.50
Anthony L. Keith, Ovalo, Texas, Possess or use shotshells loaded with shot other than non-toxic shot, $24.50; Take, attempt to take, pursue, possess or transport wildlife without permit, $149.50
Tiffany R. Studer, Corning, Iowa, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Kristin S. Kirwin, Blue Springs, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Lola M. Dinovo, Omaha, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Zachary L. T. Schmidt, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Matthew L. Booth, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Juliane S. Cruz, College Springs, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. following another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Cooper A. Simpson, Lee’s Summit, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $228.00
Tanner J. Swymeler, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Lauren E. Harrison, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189
Aaron J. Walker, St. Louis, Seat belt violation, $10
Edward L. Cockerham, Blue Springs, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Alden E. Hanes, Barnard, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234; Seat belt violation, $10
Makayla A. Riley, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Kandi S. Gresham, St. Joseph, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jesus Gomez-Dominguez, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Ronald A. Houston, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Monica C. Chambers, Bolckow, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Derek M. Wray, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Maxwell R. Spitzmiller, St. Charles, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Devin R. Shatzoff, Bolckow, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Caleb L. Parman, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Sydney D. Jackson, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jada J. Shankln, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Christine L. Pearce, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Hayvin L. D. Barton, Cameron, Seat belt violation, $10