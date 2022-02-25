MARYVILLE POLICE
February 4
2:03 p.m. – 700 block N. Fillmore – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
3:23 p.m. – 500 block W. Davison Sq. – Jimmy D. Argo, 26, Maryville – Possession of drug paraphernalia
6:36 p.m. – 900 block N. Main – Recovered property – Controlled substances
11:16 p.m. – 600 block W. 2nd – Isaac O. Adesope, 20, Missouri City, Texas – Permitting a peace disturbance; Olumayowa Omdade, 21, Maryville – Permitting a peace disturbance; Salim Adedji, 21, Maryville – Permitting a peace disturbance; Ohihoin B. Longe, 21, Maryville – Permitting a peace disturbance
February 5
11:34 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – David M. Rodriguez, 20, Maryville – Failure to appear
February 9
5:02 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
February 10
4:47 p.m. – 1200 block W. 19th – Tyson J. Strohbeen, 20, Sioux City, Iowa – Possession of marijuana
5:06 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Clarissa P. Ferguson, 34, Maryville – Failure to appear
February 11
11:46 a.m. – 800 block E. 4th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
February 12
10:32 a.m. – 2100 block S. Main – Irina V. Younger, 61, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated
11:56 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Recovered property – Construction helmet
5:37 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Branden R. Peaches, 21, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
February 13
3:37 p.m. – 400 block N. Walnut – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
February 15
12:23 a.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Tampering with motor vehicle
2:05 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Sayak Chandra, 24, Portage, Wisconsin – Failure to appear
7:30 p.m. – 1500 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
February 16
6:36 a.m. – 700 block W. Thompson – Recovered property – Bicycle
February 18
8:07 a.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Domestic assault – Ongoing investigation
9:45 a.m. – 600 block E. 1st– Amber R. Baker, 23, Maryville – Peace disturbance, Barking dog; William D. Phillips, 24, Maryville – Peace disturbance
12:09 p.m. – 500 block N. Laura – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
10:26 p.m. – 200 block W. 5th – Sriram Thoram, 25, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Equipment violation
February 19
9:16 a.m. – 200 block N. Water – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
11:52 p.m. – 200 block E. 2nd – Kody A. Wigle, 19, White Cloud, Kansas – Minor in possession
February 20
12:07 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Kenneth G. Weaver, 45, Maryville – Failure to appear
1:31 a.m. – 1100 block S. Munn – Emily N. Wheeler, 19, Platte City – Minor in possession, Possession of a fake ID, Speeding, Failure to maintain financial responsibility
1:46 a.m. – 200 block S. Main – Trevor S. Burrows, 24, Bethany – Driving while intoxicated, Equipment violation
2:09 a.m. – 200 block E. 3rd – Assault – Ongoing investigation
5:47 p.m. – 200 block Volunteer Ave. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
7:57 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Patrick J. Harris, 20, Maryville – Failure to appear
February 22
9:39 p.m. – 300 block N. Mulberry – Elizabeth P. Underwood, 19, Maryville – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia
Accidents
February 8
6:16 – S. Main & W. Lincoln – Driver 1: Robert J. Santiago, 55, Maryville; Driver 2: Seth P. Trimble, 24, Maryville
February 9
3:19 p.m. – 1300 block S. Main – Driver 1: Jay R. Steeby, 66, Savannah
February 11
1:15 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Gracelyn M. Swank, 18, Chillicothe
February 12
10:27 a.m. – 2200 block S. Main – Donald W. Yates, 79, Savannah
1:44 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Timothy G. Booth, 27, Maryville – Following too close; Driver 2: Ava M. Limbo, 21, Omaha, Nebraska
8:46 p.m. – S. Market & E. Cooper – Driver 1: Victoria M. Chambers, 22, Maryville; Driver 2: Karla Driskell, 57, Maryville
February 14
7:30 a.m. – S. Buchanan & W. Jenkins – Tucker J. Turner, 17, Maryville – Failure to yield right of way; Driver 2: Jaden M. Ferguson, 21, Lincoln, Nebraska
February 17
9:22 a.m. – 300 block W. 4th – Driver 1: Zakary T. Moore, 20, Beatrice, Nebraska; Driver 2: Trevor A. Dusenbery, 19, Kansas City
February 18
12:00 p.m. – 1300 block S. Main – Driver 1: Madysen E. Banzhoff, 19, Lincoln, Nebraska – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Debra A. Walker, 53, Kansas City; Driver 3: Paige B. Guilliams, 31, Maryville
February 21
9:07 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Madeline L. Waldeier, Ravenwood
February 22
10:27 a.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Driver 1: Brenda S. Schrodt, 58, Clearmont; Driver 2: Dianne L. Burns, 60, Warsaw
8:16 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Rigoberto C. Valencia, 39, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Brent E. Christofferson, Panora, Iowa