MUNICIPAL COURT

February 15

Caytie L. Conner, Kansas City, Expired plates, $50.50

Rigoberto Valencia, Maryville, Open container, $500; Operate motor vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250

Tayla J. Loinger, Overland Park, Kansas, Failed to yield, $125

Gabriel S. Storie, Kansas City, Littering, $500

Dillon J. Bosler, Maryville, Shoplifting, $500

Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, $25

Kaden T. Anderson, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $191.50

Ashley Chubick, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $125

Jori R. Winn, St. Joseph, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Joseph D. Potter. Maryville, Littering, $500; Littering, $500

Lal Humzual, St. Joseph, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $253; Littering, $500

Lynn A. Mace, Maryville, Nuisance violation, $100; Nuisance violation, $100

Grant M. Shue, St. Joseph, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Daryn D. Berg, Hopkins, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $125

Kyle A. Hammersmith, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Venkata N. Tanuku, Maryville, Speeding 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Luke M. Johnson, Maryville, Defective equipment, $191.50

Lane G. Jones, Oregon, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Dhana S. Kuchi, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign, at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $100

Jocelyn S. M. Rodriguez, Parnell, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, $200

Walter G. Kilgore, St. Joseph, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags