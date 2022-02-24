MUNICIPAL COURT
February 15
Caytie L. Conner, Kansas City, Expired plates, $50.50
Rigoberto Valencia, Maryville, Open container, $500; Operate motor vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Tayla J. Loinger, Overland Park, Kansas, Failed to yield, $125
Gabriel S. Storie, Kansas City, Littering, $500
Dillon J. Bosler, Maryville, Shoplifting, $500
Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Failure to appear, $25
Kaden T. Anderson, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $191.50
Ashley Chubick, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $125
Jori R. Winn, St. Joseph, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Joseph D. Potter. Maryville, Littering, $500; Littering, $500
Lal Humzual, St. Joseph, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $253; Littering, $500
Lynn A. Mace, Maryville, Nuisance violation, $100; Nuisance violation, $100
Grant M. Shue, St. Joseph, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Daryn D. Berg, Hopkins, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $125
Kyle A. Hammersmith, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Venkata N. Tanuku, Maryville, Speeding 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Luke M. Johnson, Maryville, Defective equipment, $191.50
Lane G. Jones, Oregon, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Dhana S. Kuchi, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign, at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $100
Jocelyn S. M. Rodriguez, Parnell, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, $200
Walter G. Kilgore, St. Joseph, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50