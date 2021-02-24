COURT NEWS
February 3
Judge Robert Rice
Bobby G. Mott, Savannah, Own-operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, $125
Kaelin H. Key, Maryville, Fish without permit, Missouri resident, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Emmanuela Israel, St. Joseph, Failed to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dalton J. Bloss, Seat belt violation, $10
Kevin L. Gray, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ricky A. White, Stanberry, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lexi C. Linton, Florissant, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
February 8
Judge Corey Herron
Gary J. Spire, Parnell, Parnell, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration on weekends
Josie L. Fredricks, Utica, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, One day county jail, $100
February 9
Judge Robert Rice
Derrick Williams, Kansas City, Kansas, Stealing, value less than $150 and no prior stealing offenses, Failure to appear, warrant issued
February 9
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Donte F. Glover, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Alec D. Lawson, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
February 16
Judge Robert Rice
Brian J. Belger, San Leandro, California, Fish, hunt, trap, retrieve wildlife from private land without permission from owner, $150; Take, attempt to take, pursue, possess or transport wildlife without permit, non-resident, $149.50
Joseph R. Belger, Taylor, Texas, Fish, hunt, trap, retrieve wildlife from private land without permission from owner, $150; Fail to check deer as prescribed, $74.50
William H. Short Jr., Waverly, Tennessee, Failure to check deer as prescribed, $74.50; Failure to check deer as prescribed, $74.50; Take, attempt to take or possess over limit of deer, $410.50
Benjamin D. Wilmes, Maryville, Take, attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit, Missouri resident, $149.50
Eric D. Howard, Clearmont, Take or attempt to take deer before or after shooting hours, $74.50