MARYVILLE POLICE
February 7
1:55 p.m. – 300 block S. Buchanan – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
February 12
1:03 p.m. – 500 block W. 5th – Assault – Ongoing investigation
February 13
1:33 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
2:57 p.m. – 500 block E. 4th – Autumn M. Quimby, 40, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal
6:54 p.m. – 1000 block E. 7th – Emily K, Spohrer, 27, Maryville – Driving while suspended; Equipment violation
February 14
3:17 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Recovered property – Purse
February 17
12:35 p.m. – 900 block W. 3rd – Harboring a vicious animal – Ongoing investigation
2:49 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Kelly M. Potter, 58, Maryville – Assault
3:30 p.m. – 500 block N. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
February 18
1:29 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Bradford L. Larson, 20, Clearfield, Iowa – Minor in possession, Possession of a fake ID; Madalynn M. Stewart, 19, Mt. Ayr, Iowa – Disorderly conduct, Minor in possession, Possession of a fake ID
2:47 a.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
10:09 p.m. – 700 block N. Fillmore – Lukas D. Butler, 20, Falls City, Nebraska – Minor in possession; Obstructing a law enforcement officer; Brylee R. Gilderson, 19, Falls City, Nebraska – Minor in possession
Accidents
February 9
11:57 a.m. – W. 1st and N. Buchanan – Driver 1: Carmelita K. Maxwell, 57, Maryville – Failure to yield right of way; Driver 2: Jill L. Harden, 75, Maryville; Driver 3: Frances M. Harbin, 73, Maryville
February 12
10:17 a.m. – Driver 1: Olivia M. Dooley, 20, Norborne – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Rachel V. Wells, 33, Maryville; Driver 3: Wade T. Vandyke, 19, Linneus; Driver 4: Vincent L. Beyer, 70, Mound City
February 13
8:23 a.m. – S. Main and US Hwy 71 – Driver 1: Natalie M. Knebel, 21, Kansas City – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Adam C. Zrust, 39, St. Joseph; Driver 3: Beau M. Johnson, 24, Maryville