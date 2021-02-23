MUNICIPAL COURT
February 9
Desmond M Towns, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kristine R. Patterson, Skidmore, Fail to obey traffic control devices; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Audrey E. Brooks, No headlights when required, $50
David Barger, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, $500; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Drake L. Kinsella, Grant City, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Holly E. Carlson, Maryville, Animal at large, $50.50; Animal at large, $50.50
Andrea D. Morrow, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Antonio J. Patterson, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Austin T. Ferbert, Rosendale, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jose A. R. Mateo, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
James R. J. Mullaney, Expired plates, $50.50 Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jayden M. Spence, Littering, $500
Michelle D. Latour, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Marquel D. Pettite-Pilgram, Kansas City, Failed to signal, gave improper signal when stopping turning left or right; Failure to appear Failure to appear, warrant issued
Yonathan Elful, Kansas City, Possess marijuana; failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lucas W. Sapp, Excelsior Springs, Defective equipment, $188.50
Kali R. Cameron, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Matthew D. Day, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Cole A. Remington, Kingsville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Brianna N. Peter, Defective equipment, $250
Josie C. Gray, Littering, $500
Arnold E. Roebkes, Maryville, Trespass, $100; Disorderly conduct, $63.50
Craig A. Roberts, Failed to yield, $125
Daegan T. Jones, Elmo, Disorderly conduct, $250
James T. Dunn, Defective equipment, $50.50; Possess marijuana, Suspended imposition of sentence, 6 months unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Wajid B. Mirza, Defective equipment, $250
Kevin W. Hutchinson, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Austin T. Ferbert, Rosendale, Failure to appear, $50
Joshua W. Paulus, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacqueline P. Powell, Maryville, Failure to appear, $50
Richard E. Mace, Maryville, Nuisance violation, $100
Jason S. Langford, Animal at large, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Mary G. Rice, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Cynthia A. Kinder, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Sage N. Bears, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Jacob M. Kenny, New Hampton, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50