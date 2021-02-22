COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, February 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices to Snyder & Associates for Bridges #0086002, #0514001,#0956002 and #0988007. Adjustment to pay rate for Reserve Deputy wages. Road and Bridge to Viebrock for supplies (sole provider.)
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates on environmental reports for Bridge #0614022 and #0727005.Missouri Municipal League annual conference information
• Patton submitted the January expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed updated pricing from several vendors and bridge plans for 2021.
• The commission reviewed an updated quote from DS Painting, LLC that included separate lines for furniture and floor painting and made a call to Derk Spire for clarification. Also made a call to Major Scott Wedlock for a progress update on jail repairs. Kendrick Calfee, reporter for the Northwest Missourian, came in to interview the commission on the jail repairs.
• Jennifer Sardigal with MoDOT called in to update the commission on upcoming projects. Highway 136 will be resurfaced from the 102 River bridge to Ravenwood and Highway 46 will be resurfaced beginning East of the Nodaway River bridge to Icon Road. Both are scheduled for an April start. Sardigal also gave updates on Mozingo and Long Branch bridges that are scheduled for 2022.
• Randa Doty reviewed the University of Missouri Extension’s 2020 Annual Report.
• The commission reviewed applications submitted by townships for new construction and re-construction roads for 2021. A call was made to Marty From, Jefferson Township board member regarding two roads they turned in for reconstruction consideration. The commission reviewed roads that have been worked on by the windmill properties to discuss adding to CART Rock to maintain or adding to the construction/reconstruction list for 2021.
• The commission signed a letter of support to the City of Maryville for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grant for the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park.