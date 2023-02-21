COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Feb. 2.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Recorder Fee Report (January 2023.)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Cindy Wells, Missouri Association of Counties
• Elmo Fire, Jeremiah Bragg and Doug Hunt reviewed invoices regarding use of ARPA funds.
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, reviewed for approval and signatures, the Engineering Services agreement for the Transportation Alternative Program grant. Jacobson also discussed softmatch bridges.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the opening for the Household Hazardous Waste days. Commissioner Walk agreed to be recertified and take over the drop off dates.
• The commission Inspected Road #750 in White Cloud Township and Roads #828 and #832 in Monroe Township
• A resident of Jefferson Township discussed brush issues.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, informed the commission that the annual donation from Tenaska had been received.
• The commission discussed how to donate that money, no decision was reached.
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns and South District Commissioner, Scott Walk, traveled to Jefferson City, Missouri to attend the annual Great Northwest Days at the Capital. No Tuesday, February 7 meeting was held.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Feb. 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Clerk Fee Report (January 2023), Creal Clark & Seifert ADA ramp, Sheriff Department Annual Certification Report. Sheriff to Beemer’s Muffler for repairs (Unit 713); to Kiesler Police Supply for equipment; Circuit Court to Judge Robert Rice for fee reimbursement; Road & Bridge Gray Oil for fuel; Sheriff to Stonehenge Properties LLC for Annual Service Agreement; to Pickup Palace for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Steve Hobbs, Missouri Association of Counties Executive Director; Jefferson Township 2022 Financial Statement; Email from Acciona Energy, 2023 Thomas’ Lawn Care, Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center; Sheriff Agency Report (January 2023), Vehicle List (February 2023). Thank you from The Ministry Center.
• Burns reported he had worked on a light sensor in a restroom at the Administration Center and adjusted a setting for the thermostat that controls the storage and garage areas while in the building on February.
• The commission reviewed and electronically signed the Equitable Sharing Agreement & Certification (ESAC) Annual Report as submitted by Marla Finney from the Sheriff’s Department.
• Merlin Adkins with the Ministry Center reported on funding for 2023 in regards to ARPA funds.
• Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Government updated the commission on the Reconnecting Grant.
• Calls were made to Cornerstone Roofing, Seaman & Schuske in regards to the roof of the Administration Center.
• Scott Wedlock discussed AED machine and possibly installing in the courthouse (upstairs) and sheriff’s office. Wedlock will look into pricing.
• Reviewed pricing and signed quote contract to purchase dump truck for road and bridge from Premier Truck Group.
• Bid opening was held for county bridge Packages #0576006, #06577008, #1013006, #0805000. Present Brian Engel, road and bridge supervisor, Russ Placek, Oden Enterprises and Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates. Only one bid was submitted by Oden Enterprises. The bid was accepted.
• The commission, along with Engle, discussed the opening for the Household Hazardous Waste days. The person that covers this will have to have the HAZWOPER training required by OSHA. The county is responsible for providing this person and paying for their training.
• A resident of Jefferson Township spoke with the commission concerning Road #643 and adding ¼ mile of CART Rock.