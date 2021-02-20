LAND TRANSFERS
February 3, 2021
Joanna Pankau to Bobby Haidsiak – Lots 7, 8 Blk 5 Alexander’s Addition to Pickering
February 5, 2021
Louis H. and Donna Null to Jarod W. and Jessica Hilsabeck – Beg at NE Cor Sec 29-66-34…See Record
Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock to Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock Joint Revocable Living Trust – A Tract in Sec 29-64-35
Benjamin J. and Tina M. Schulte to Raymond E. Schulte – See Record
February 10, 2021
Barbara D. Pettlon to Kenneth Ray Pettlon Sr. – Com at W1/4 Cor Sec 33-65-35…See Record
Barbara D. Pettlon to Kenneth Ray Pettlon Sr. – E1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec5-63-34 and W1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 5-63-34
Barbara D. Pettlon to Kenneth Ray Pettlon Sr. – Lot 4 Half Blk 5 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to the City of Maryville
Barbara D. Pettlon to Kenneth Ray Pettlon Sr. – SW1/4 Sec 33-65-35..See Record
Barbara D. Pettlon to Kenneth Ray Pettlon Sr. – Com NW Cor SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 29-64
Louis H. and Donna Null to Gardner Farms LLC – E1/2Se1/4 and SW1/4SE1/4 Sec 20-66-34
February 11, 2021
David L. and Dana S. Schmidt to Dalton Clemmons and Matt Miller – N 60 Ft Lot 5 Blk 7 Burn’s Addition to Maryville
Joshua and Jacki L. Porter to Eric Ferry – Lots 10, 11, 12 Blk 14 Wilson 1stAdd.to Guilford
February 17, 2021
David W. Jr. and Heidi L. Klamm to David W. Jr. and Heidi L. Klamm – N1/2 Lots 5, 6, 7 Blk 20 Original Town of Barnard
Jeffrey T. McGinnes to Bill and Rebecca Egbert – Lot 4 Blk 31 Original Town of Barnard