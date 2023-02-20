COURT NEWS
January 4
Judge Robert Rice
Samuel J. E. Stureville, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
David R. Thompson, Jacksonville, Florida, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kristyn M. Trigg, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
January 4
Judge Corey Herron
Daniel M. Dunn, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $29.50
January 9
Judge Corey Herron
Joshua W. Schroder, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued, wear GPS 60 days
January 10
Judge Robert Rice
Anthony L. Keller, Maryville, Fail to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders, $200
Corey Dixon, Omaha, Nebraska, Peace disturbance, first offense, 38 days jail
Zackery R. Nelson, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
January 13
Judge Corey Herron
Gary L. Gann, Ravenwood, Leaving the scene of accident, property damage exceeding $1,000, Four years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 day treatment; Two charges Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Five years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 day treatment
January 17
Judge Rebecca McGinley
James D. Williams, St. Louis, Trespass, first degree, $300
January 17
Judge Robert Rice
Jesiah N. Miller, Maryville, Stealing, $750 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Devon T. Hampton, St. Joseph, Stealing, $750 or more, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michelle L. Gascoigne, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, person less than 17 years of age in vehicle; Driving while revoked, suspended, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete VIP
Ashton N. Rodgers, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $183.50
Eric Merriman, Kansas City, Kansas, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP and VIP
Tammy J. Ballinger, Belton, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP and VIP; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
Eric D. Hernandez, Skidmore, Two charges Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident; Driving while intoxicated, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Waneta K. Combs, Grant City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility; Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Bryan T. Hanes, Easton, Peace disturbance, suspended imposition of sentence, 6 months supervised probation
January 18
Judge Robert Rice
Aiyana E. Brown-Taylor, Davenport, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Mark Dobson, Mesick, Michigan, Trespassing, $100
Helen D. Farmer, Guilford, Seat belt violation, $10
Tina S. Gates, Raytown, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sarah J. Germann, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. Followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Amber L. Hahn, Stanberry, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Sailaxman Janumula, Maryville, Fail to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kyndall R. Kioh, Independence, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Roxanne S. Reyes, Coupeville, Washington, Speeding, 6-10, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Darius Markel’Eric Robinson, Kansas City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350
Corey M. Tucker, Grandview, Operated motor vehicle without obtaining new drive’s license after being revoked, suspended, $300
Jessika M. Williams, Ozark, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
James Old, Kingsley, Michigan, Trespassing, $100
Ethan W. Oelze, Maryville, Spotlight, loct, har, disturb with aid of artificial light, headlight, spotlight by person, group, $74.50
Carter L. Heafner, Crouse, North Carolina, Take, attempt to take, pursue, possess or transport wildlife without permit, non-resident, $149.50
Chris S. Mattison, Gansevort, New York, Failure to check deer as prescribed, $74.50
Kamryn R. Allen, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Beth O. Miller, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Alanah F. Brandkamp, Maryville, Speding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Gianna M. Filardo, Kansas City, Ozark, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Kendal D. McClure, Lincoln, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Blake A. Torrence, King City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Preston S.Miller, Lone Jack, Speeding, 16-19, $100.50
Meg S. Sisk, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kami K. Murphy, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt, $10
Gregory P. Oliveri, Maryville, Fail to properly affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, $50.50
Jaden B. Purdin, Princeton, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
January 23
Judge Corey Herron
James D. Gabbert, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, Seven years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Nathaniel Emily, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification of completing programs
Kristin J. Taylor, Albany, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Zachary E. Copeland, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Tammy R. Foster, Hopkins, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, Five years supervised probation
Joshua E. Hager, Maryville, Child molestation, second degree, child less than 12 years of age, Nine years Department of Corrections
Michael W. Hughes, St. Joseph, Stealing, 63 days county jail
Steven D. Lundvall, College Springs, Iowa, Probation violation, Driving while intoxicated, Probation reinstated and continued as previously ordered
January 24
Judge Brett Hurst
Todd J. Ites, Maryville, Assault, fourth degree, Three days county jail
January 30
Judge Robert Rice
Amberlyn L. Potter, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, $750
February 1
Judge Robert Rice
Laxman K. Alugubelli, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Nevaeh D. Mari Aufai, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Melissa M. Goble, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $250; Seat belt violation, $10
Luis A. Guajardo Jr., Donna, Texas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tyler J. Honey, Oronogo, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, Warrant issued
Thomas J. Howard, Parnell, Speeding, 6-10 mph over; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lydia G. Jury, Rock Port, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $353.50
Camden T. Lutz, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $353.50
Dylan T. Morris, Lawson, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Alexander J. Simone, ST. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Ashleigh N. Stevens, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Zachery J. Wright, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $153.50
Winsome Rowanda-El Washington, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $200.50
Heather L. Przybylski, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Andrew E. Dehn, Wellington, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Frank J. Lynn, Stanberry, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
February 6
Judge Corey Herron
Steven J. McKay, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, persistent, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation, 60 days shock incarceration
Laurie A. Long, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
February 7
Judge Robert Rice
Tyler M. Gas, Omaha, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, complete SATOP, VIP