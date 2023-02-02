COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 24.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Inventory Disposal form; quote for a rolling step ladder (ARPA). Sheriff to Reeves-Wiedeman for jail maintenance; to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: CDBG Program Federal Expenditures Reporting form; Email from NWMO Regional Council of Governments re: RAISE Planning grant; Insurance updates from Brian Rose, Senior Benefits Consultant with Gallagher; Email regarding submissions to National Historic Preservation Act
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items throughout the day.
• A public hearing was held for General Obligation Bonds in Lincoln Township. Documents were signed by the commission and the clerk and returned to Anderson, Sundell and Skinner.
• The commission spoke with a resident regarding utility right-of-way on property owned by his family in Union Township.
• A call was made to Seaman and Schuske and Jason Brown roofing, regarding the Administration Center roof issue.
• An email was sent in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding ballot language on the 2014 sales tax. Within the 2023 Budget, the commission opted to move the Reconstruction funds to the CART Rock fund. This will be reviewed annually.
• Schraeder was contacted regarding clarification of the Prosecuting Attorney’s salary and the county Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). Schraeder confirmed that the Prosecuting Attorney’s salary must match the Associate Circuit Judge’s salary pursuant to Section 56.265 RSMo.
• The commissioners discussed the verbal request by Judge Robert Rice for additional funds for the NWMO Mental Health Board. The commission agreed to commit to the original request of $40,000. Judge Rice came by to discuss budget items and informed the commission that Holt County had committed to $12,000.
• A call was made to Amy Dowis, Northwest Regional Council of Governments, to discuss the Reconnecting Communities Grants for the bridges and RAISE grant applications. The commission agreed to begin the grant process for the RAISE grants in with the other counties.
• Austin Roach, Acciona Energy Project Director and Adam Stratton, Director of Solar Development stopped in to discuss upcoming plans for a solar project in Nodaway County. Roach requested copies of the Road Use Agreement and Licensing Agreement that the county currently uses with the Wind Project. Roach will provide a copy of the set-back agreement they utilize for the commission to review. Also present: Jenkins and Jonathan Aley.
• Jonathan Aley met with the commission to discuss his business, Kringle Christmas Lighting, for Christmas lights. Aley presented the commission with quotes for lighting the courthouse and Administration Center in both July during the fair and during Christmas. The commission plans to review the information and get back to Aley.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, January 26.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Road and Bridge to Sleek Creek HVAC, LLC for repairs; to Foley Equipment for equipment maintenance/repairs; to MFA Oil for equipment maintenance/repairs; Commission to MTE for server (revised from 12-30-2021.)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: National Opioid Settlement Notice (email); Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program (email); Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2022; Solid Waste Management 2024 Grant availability notice.
• Melinda Patton, county clerk, presented the 2023 budget message and budget. The budget was approved by the commission. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News.
• The commission contacted Becky Albrecht, Maryville Chamber Director, confirming that Walker would speak at the Leadership Maryville meeting on January 27.
• Two bids for pipe were received from Metal Culverts, Inc. (low bid) and Contech Engineering Solutions. Metal Culverts bid was approved. Also present: Brian Testerman, Metal Culverts, Inc.
• Bids for rebar were received and reviewed from The Railroad Yard, Inc. and Oden Enterprises, Inc. Oden Enterprises bid was approved. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Russell Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc.
• The commissioners reviewed an email from Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager, regarding Village O street reconstruction proposal. Following discussion, the commissioners have agreed to split the Engineering cost estimates for Village O street, utilizing county ARPA funds. Costs are estimated to be $62,200 total (split $31,100 each.)
• The commission, along with Engle, met with Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, on storage space within the Administration Center. Wilson plans to make contact with the state department on record retention.
• A resident of Washington Township stopped in to discuss road conditions.