MARYVILLE POLICE
January 31
6:12 p.m. – 2500 block Aurora Ave. – Cedric S. Shields, 25, Maryville – Assault
February 1
2:01 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Nathaniel L. Emily, 38, Maryville – Failure to appear
February 4
7:42 a.m. – 600 block S. Vine – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
February 5
1:58 a.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Brett D. Robberts, 20, Clarinda, Iowa – Minor in possession
February 6
1:54 a.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Jalan L. Gillilamd, Lamoni, Iowa – Minor in possession, Failure to maintain right half of roadway
3:13 a.m. – 800 block S. Buchanan – Dalton R. Lovell, 19, Union Star – No valid driver’s license; Failure to register motor vehicle
February 7
6:06 p.m. – 1200 block W. 16 – Caden M. Peck, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession
February 9
5:37 p.m. – 1000 block E. 4th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
February 10
1:23 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Recovered property – Key