MARYVILLE POLICE

January 31

6:12 p.m. – 2500 block Aurora Ave. – Cedric S. Shields, 25, Maryville – Assault

February 1

2:01 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Nathaniel L. Emily, 38, Maryville – Failure to appear

February 4

7:42 a.m. – 600 block S. Vine – Stealing – Ongoing investigation

February 5

1:58 a.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Brett D. Robberts, 20, Clarinda, Iowa – Minor in possession

February 6

1:54 a.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Jalan L. Gillilamd, Lamoni, Iowa – Minor in possession, Failure to maintain right half of roadway

3:13 a.m. – 800 block S. Buchanan – Dalton R. Lovell, 19, Union Star – No valid driver’s license; Failure to register motor vehicle

February 7

6:06 p.m. – 1200 block W. 16 – Caden M. Peck, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession

February 9

5:37 p.m. – 1000 block E. 4th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

February 10

1:23 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Recovered property – Key

 

