MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
Incidents
January 30
1:03 p.m. – 900 block N. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
February 2
8:07 a.m. – 400 block E. 2nd – Sarah A. Dees, 35, Maryville – doisorderly conduct
February 3
2:25 p.m. – 300 block S Buchanan – Vasu Diwal, 25, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Speeding; Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
February 4
1:43 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Kristina M Ward, 23, St. Joseph, Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
9:18 p.m. – 800 block E. 3rd – Animal complaint – Ongoing investigation
February 5
2:46 p.m. – 1400 block N. Mulberry – Dog bite – Ongoing investigation
February 6
1:12 a.m. – 100 block W. 4th – Cameron R. Stornello, 19, Fayette – Driving while intoxicated, Minor in possession, Failure to yield; Possession of fake ID
11:07 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
February 8
9:16 a.m. – 100 block N. Depot – Stolen vehicle – Ongoing investigation
6:55 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Recovered property – Debit card
February 9
7:01 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Lost, stolen property – Ongoing investigation
4:33 p.m. – 1000 block N. Country Club Rd. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
February 11
3:25 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – William A. Enk, 54, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
11:27 a.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
1:28 p.m. – 400 block S. Depot –Stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
4:00 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Mishell J. Reyes-Cervantes, 22, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
February 13
2:27 a.m. – 200 block W. Davison Sq. – Rachel L. Anderson, 30, Maryville – Domestic assault; Nathaniel L. Emily, 37, Maryville – Domestic assault
4:06 a.m. – 100 block W. 4th, Pickering – Fire report, Mutual aid – Structure fire
4:51 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Recovered property – Debit card
February 14
2:20 a.m. – 100 block Lawn Ave. – Tyler M. Steele, 21, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated
February 16
11:41 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Marshall P.W. Pearcy, 23, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
Accidents
January 29
2:37 p.m. – 1100 block E. 2nd – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Amber C. Woosley, Maryville
6:34 p.m. – US Hwy 71 and US Bus. Hwy 71 – Driver 1: Colton T. Nichols, 19, Turney – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Bryan M. Marrison, 49, Skidmore
February 4
5:18 p.m. – 500 block N. Main – Driver 1: Krystal L. Ott, 21, Sedalia; Driver 2: Jon B. Peters, 54, Quitman
February 13
6:02 p.m. – 1600 block N. Grand – Driver 1: Alexander J. Tison, 22, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Vehicle owner 2: Snyder and Associates
February 14
5:48 p.m. – S. Buchanan & W. Lincoln Driver 1: Charles T. Izard, 21, Maryville; Driver 2: Cody P. Eitel, 35, Maryville
9:26 p.m. – N. Main & W. 9th – Driver 1: Braden M. Carpenter, 18, Lawson; Driver 2: Michael Logan, Maryville
February 16
7:58 a.m. – 800 block S. Saunders – Driver 1: Rose A. Miller, 53, Maryville
12:18 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Rebecca A. Coenen, 60, Burlinton Jct.; Driver 2: Tyler D. Powell, 20, Maryville