LAND TRANSFERS
January 18, 2023
Richard E. and Mary Anne Rogers to Richard E. and Mary Anne Rogers Family Trust – Lots 1, 2 Blk 14 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
David A. and Carol Baird to Jerry and Luann Rowlett – Lot 13 Southdale Subdivision Phase II
January 20, 2023
Donald F. Jr. and Beverly Stiens to Donald F. Jr. and Beverly A. Stiens Revocable Living Trust – E1/2 NE NW and NW NE Sec 14-63-36
Winifred M. Burns to Stephanie Burns – Lot 1 Elk 10 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Rob D. and Carrie A. Sparks to Jackie R. and Nancy A. Baker – Lot 2 Pleasant Creek Addition
Eugene E. Frueh Revocable Trust, Randy J. Frueh, Successor Trustee to Roger G. and Teresa L. Frueh Joint Declaration – See Record January 20, 2023
Donna J. Frueh Revocable Trust, Randy J. Frueh, Successor Trustee to Roger G. and Teresa L. Frueh Joint Declaration – See Record
Alan C. and Cheryl A. Wiederholt to Cory L. and Elizabeth A. Roberts – Lot 1 Bla 15 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
January 23, 2023
James C. Thompson to Jerome and Glynis A. Milligan – Com SW Cor Sec 28-65-36…See Record
Alfred L. Giffin to Isaiah A. Clayton – SW NE Sec 29-62-33
Thomas Jacob and Danielle Shifflett to Thomas and Danielle Shifflett Joint Revocable Trust – Sec 7-64-35
Kenneth L. New to Kenneth L., Phillip, Stephanie and William New – Part of Lot 4 Blk 1 Bishop’s Second Addition to Ravenwood and SW and W1/2 SE Sec 1-65-33 (Life Estate)
January 25, 2023
Reorganized School District R-Ii, Maryville R-II School district to Timothy J. and Judy K.Norris – Lot 23 Harmony Hills Subdivision Phase II and IIIA Replat of Lots 11-52
January 26, 2023
Rickey A. Davison to Dennis L. and Susan J. Wallace – Lot 10 Macarthur Park Plat No 2
January 27, 2023
Kurt L. and Sandra K. Davis to Kurt L. And Sandra K. Davis Revocable Trust – Sec 12-64-34
Hans E., Whitney P. Robert Kent and Elaine T. Plackemeier to Everett Timothy and Sheila K. Harding – Part Lot 3 Blk 4 Faustiana Addition to Maryville
January 30, 2023
Brandon and Justina Neudorff to Jessica Ann Henry – Lot 61 Village O Estate
Robert L. and Karl W. Ritterbusch to L.H. Ritterbusch & Sons, Inc. – 2.5 Acre Tract NW Cor NE 1/4 Sec 27-64-38…See Record
L.H. Ritterbusch & Sons, Inc. To David and Amy Fast – 2.5 Acre Tract NW Cor NE 1/4 Sec 27-64-38…See Record and Tract Com N1/4 Cor Sec 27-64-38…See Record
Robert E. Schmidt Revocable Trust to B&R Farms, LLC – W3/4 NW Sec 10-66-34
Ronda L. Schmidt Revocable Trust to B&R Farms, LLC – E1/2 NE Sec 27-65-35 Lying E of 102 River
Byler Revocable Living Trust, Dale L. And Mildred E. Tyler, Trustees to Sean Hastings and Kelly Oberhauser – S1/2 Lots 15, 16 Blk 1 LA Bariteau’s Addition to Maryville
January 31, 2023
Ronald D. And Mary Kristine Mavity to Christopher and Andrea Jones – Lot 1 Hersh’s First Subdivision to Maryville
February 1, 2023
GCP Revocable Living Trust, George C. Pitsenbarger, Trustee to Bk1 Farms LLC – Lot 2 A-Plus Acres Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
John C. and Patricia Diane Schieber to Rodney and Lori McKinney – Tract SE NW Sec 2-64-35…See Record
Carolyn T. Teresa Revocable Living Trust, Charles E. Teresa and Rebecca S. Bolyard, Successor Trustees to Donna K. Newman – Lot 19 Plat No 4 Sunset Hills Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
February 2, 2023
Norma Spire to Richard and Debbie Lebow – Sec 19-65-33
Curtis Allen and Sheri Lynn Robey to Curtis and Kelli Hagey – Com Center SW Sec 33-66-37…See Record
RGD Trust, Ronald Gene Drake to Rodney K. and Cathleen M. Barr – Lot 5 Twin Meadows Estate
February 3, 2023
Jason Lee Peregrine to Peregrine Enterprise, LLC – W 22’ Lot 7, 8 and E 76’ Lots 1, 2 Vacated Alley Elk 6 Southern Extension to Maryville
Jason Lee Peregrine to Peregrine Enterprise, LLC – Southern Ext. Lot 3 Blk 5
Jason Lee Peregrine to Peregrine Enterprise, LLC – Com 268’ W of NE Cor Lot 1 Saunders Addition to Maryville
Jason Lee Peregrine to Peregrine Enterprise, LLC – WR Saunders Addition W 66’ of Blk 4 City of Maryville
Jason Lee Peregrine to Peregrine Enterprise, LLC – Com 200’ W of NW Cor Buchanan and 1st Street..See Record
Taylor R. and Shayna J. Emery to Hans E. and Whitney P. Plackemeier – Sec 36-64-36
HFF Missouri Llc, HFF Holdings LLC, Hickey Family Foundation, Nancy E. Baldwin to Charlene A. Gernon Revocable Trust – Sec 12-66-34
HFF Missouri Llc, HFF Holdings LLC, Hickey Family Foundation, Nancy E. Baldwin to Charlene A. Gernon Revocable Trust, John F. Gernon Irrevocable Trust, Charlene A. Gernon, Trustee – Sec 12-66-34
HFF Missouri Llc, HFF Holdings LLC, Hickey Family Foundation, Nancy E. Baldwin to Leona Kirwan – See Record
February 6, 2023
Maeve Genevieve, Michael Robert and Deanna Mandrick to Kristine Fogel and James Hugh Ross – Lot 1 Blk D Pope North Ridge Subdivision
HFF Missouri Llc, HFF Holdings LLC, Hickey Family Foundation, Nancy E. Baldwin to Justin L., Tiffany C. and Joyce E. Dredge – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 13-66-34
February 7, 2023
Larry R. and Joyce Sunderman Revocable Living Trust to Anthony Donaldson – W1/3 Lots 7, 8 Blk 5 Southern Extension to Maryville
February 9, 2023
Betty Jean Dragoo to Brian Keever – Lots 13, 14, 15 Blk 10 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Steven Eugene and Lori Anne Sears to Sears Living Trust – Lots 9, 18, 19 Countryside View
February 10, 2023
Michael J. And Cynthia Sue Wurm to Michael J. Wurm Revocable Living Trust and Cynthia Sue Wurm
John A. Lager Revocable Family Trust to Robert and Maranda Ward – Lot 8 Wandering Hills Estate Plat No 1
February 14, 2023
Donald F. Jr. and Beverly A. Stiens Revocable Living Trust to Jared W. and Sara D. Stiens – Sec 12-63-36
Robert J. Robertson to ESC Trust – See Record