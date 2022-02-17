LAND TRANSFERS
February 9, 2022
Ronald L. and Billye S. McCrary to Zimmerman 7 LLC – Lot 1 Blk 36 Maryville city Company’s Addition to Maryville
February 10, 2022
Randall D. Bix to Dominique and Dana Sherrod –W 55 Ft Lot 9, Blk 2 and that part Lot 10 Blk 10 Faustiana Addition to Maryville
Harold W. Spire to Hayes Brothers Properties LLC – Lots 1, 2 Blk 1 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Larry E. and Leeann Webb, Anthony Jaspering to Angela Kloos – Lot 3 Blk 14 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Danny K. and Linda S. Pankau to Angela Kloos – Tract in Sec 18-64-35
Kera Nielson to Christopher K. Nielson – Tract Sec 33-63-35
February 14, 2022
Jarod Warner and Jessica Marie Hilsabeck and Ty Hilsabeck to Robert Johansen and Holly Brooks – SW1/4 Sec 9-66-34 Except…See Record
Robert L. Hackett Self Declaration Trust to Madalyn Walker – S1/3 of Lot 6 of Shiel’s Addition to Burlington Jct.
Brandon and Jennifer Jensen to Robert Maschio – Lot 1 Lakeview Acres Subdivision…See Record
Vince Allen and Kristina Lippincott to Robert Maschio – Lot 2 Lakeview Acres Subdivision…See Record
Taffy J. Wilmes to Michael Cothran and Taffy J. Wilmes – Lot 18 of White Ridge Addition to Maryville