LAND TRANSFERS

February 9, 2022

Ronald L. and Billye S. McCrary to Zimmerman 7 LLC – Lot 1 Blk 36 Maryville city Company’s Addition to Maryville

February 10, 2022

Randall D. Bix to Dominique and Dana Sherrod –W 55 Ft Lot 9, Blk 2 and that part Lot 10 Blk 10 Faustiana Addition to Maryville

Harold W. Spire to Hayes Brothers Properties LLC – Lots 1, 2 Blk 1 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville

Larry E. and Leeann Webb, Anthony Jaspering to Angela Kloos – Lot 3 Blk 14 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville

Danny K. and Linda S. Pankau to Angela Kloos – Tract in Sec 18-64-35

Kera Nielson to Christopher K. Nielson – Tract Sec 33-63-35

February 14, 2022

Jarod Warner and Jessica Marie Hilsabeck and Ty Hilsabeck to Robert Johansen and Holly Brooks – SW1/4 Sec 9-66-34 Except…See Record

Robert L. Hackett Self Declaration Trust to Madalyn Walker – S1/3 of Lot 6 of Shiel’s Addition to Burlington Jct.

Brandon and Jennifer Jensen to Robert Maschio – Lot 1 Lakeview Acres Subdivision…See Record

Vince Allen and Kristina Lippincott to Robert Maschio – Lot 2 Lakeview Acres Subdivision…See Record

Taffy J. Wilmes to Michael Cothran and Taffy J. Wilmes – Lot 18 of White Ridge Addition to Maryville

0
0
0
0
0